Michael Davis Issues $10,000 Challenge At Today's SDCC Black Panel

Michael Davis, co-founder of Milestone Media, co-creator of the Milestone Universe and co-creator of Static – otherwise known as Static Shock – also runs the Black Panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Celebrating its twenty-fifth edition today at 10am, the Black Panel is usually a full room, and regular attendees know to get there early. Even if they also know Michael Davis will be late. People do keep trying to talk to him on the way to the room, and he always wants to talk to them back.

The Black Panel today has extra special reason to be full. Panellists are currently intended to be:

actor and director known for X-Men: The Last Stand, Black Lightning and directing Sister Act 2. Orlando Harding , creator of the Night Stalker comic books, about an African American female demonic detective.

, former VP Creative Affairs at DC and former Director of Development, Animation at Marvel Studios, now at Netflix as Manager, Original Animation. Felicia D Henderson, writer and co-executive producer on The Punisher and Fringe TV series and someone, please someone, ask her about Dan DiDio.

, illustrator, animator and head of Dieselfunk Studios behind Matty's Rocket, INFINITUM, Black Metropolis and High John Conqueror. Ralph Farquhar, co-creator of sitcoms South Central, Moesha and The Parkers.

, the token white panellist who found himself on the end of a ridiculous social media spat when he dared to cast the Sandman character of Death as an African American actress. And Michael Davis

Because Michael Davis will be making his own challenge. In recent years he has found himself removed from certain narratives, at DC Comics and in other places, that has removed him as co-creator of the Milestone character Static or Static Shock, despite Davis modelling the character's background and family on his own. So he is challenging anyone who can prove otherwise to come to the Black Panel (Room 5AB, 10am-11.30am) with proof and he will pay them $10,000 there and then. It's going to be a fun panel, isn't it?