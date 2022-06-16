Midnight Suns Confuse With A Logo That Looks Like Mignight Sons

The Marvel comic book was called Midnight Sons. The computer game spinoff was called Midnight Suns, with a logo that confused the issue, in an attempt to have some separation from the comics.

So now Marvel has renamed the comic to Midnight Suns as well. And launching in September from Ethan Sacks and Luigi Zagaria, as a team of mystical heroes.

The team's new iteration will consist of Blade, Kushala, the Ghost Rider also known as Spirit Rider, Magik, Wolverine, Nico Minoru, and Zoe Laveau, the breakout character from STRANGE ACADEMY! A dark prophesy and apocalyptic new villains with horrifying powers the likes of which Earth has never faced before ordains a team of Midnight Suns to rise and tear @#$% up! But what does this new threat have to do with the Sorcerer Supreme's past? And why is Strange Academy student Zoe Laveau number one on the Suns' list? "As a fan of the original MIDNIGHT SONS, I am honored and stoked to continue that legacy, and I'm grateful to editor Tom Groneman for giving me the chance to dabble in this mystical corner of the Marvel Universe," Sacks said. "We're going to conjure up some wild otherworldly action to go along with some themes that have real world resonance. Having fallen in love with the team book concept on STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS, I'm primed and ready to put this lineup of heroes through hell…so to speak." "Seeing the first issue pages come in, I can also say artist Luigi Zagaria's art is going to cast a spell over readers," Sacks said of his collaborator. "It's just stunning work. He's at the top of his game."

MIDNIGHT SUNS #1 (OF 5)

Written by ETHAN SACKS

Art by LUIGI ZAGARIA

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

On Sale 9/14