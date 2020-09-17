Midsummer Night's Dream Team – a Shakespeare Crime Noir Graphic Novel

I've made mention of the Renaissance Man of British comics quite a lot over the last couple of decades. Kef F Sutherland, comic book creator for kids, adults, British and Americans, comics tutor and lecturer for all ages, TV showrunner, stage performer and producer, stand up comedian, puppeteer, performer and all round ambassador of comic books. And he is about to complete his third graphic novel this year adapting the works of Shakespeare into new innovative graphic novels all set in the nineteen seventies. He began with the humdrum Finlay Macbeth, went back to London punk with The Prince Of Demark Street and now gives us The Midsummer Night's Dream Team, revolving around a jewellery theft that takes place during the marriage of Theo The Greek and Hippolyta at Athens Restaurant. "Quince has got the gang together for one last job!"

Everyone's a suspect, but who done it? Was it the star crossed lovers Hermia, Lysander, Dmitri and Helena? Or the band of players, performing their prog rock concept album Pyramus & Thisbe – Bottom, Snug, Snout, Starveling and Flute? Or did the culprits come from the nightclub next door, Woods? Where we meet the owners Titania and Oberon, the dancers Peasblossom, Moth, Cobweb and Mustardseed, and the mischievous and mysterious Puck?

Leave it to Inspector Philostrate and her sidekick Constable Bill to solve the crime, in this 120 page graphic novel, written and drawn by Kev F Sutherland, which also includes the full text of Shakespeare's play at the back of the book.

I backed the last one, I am most definitely backing this one, you should really join me. I know the play's the thing, but the comic book is pretty damn good too.