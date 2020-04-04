Midtown Comics Runs 99 Cent Sale – Up to 95% Off

New York comic book store Midtown Comics has launched what may be one of their biggest sales to date. Over 600 recent-ish comic books reduced to 99 cents. Bleeding Cool has picked out a few of the bigger bargains offered by the store, on-line. Though we are reminded that it is only for the weekend, these are all lower-than-digital prices. Some of them as low as 95% off the Midtown Comics' standard prices. We will start with one of those.
- Rags #4 with Timothy Lim's Cover C, previously at $20.45 is now 99 cents. with cover B down from over ten bucks to the same.
- Midtown's own retailer variant cover of Dark Avengers #1 from ten years ago by Adi Tantimedh, previously $20, now 99 cents. Similarly check out their cover for Superior Spider-Man #4 by Gurihiru.
- Recent issues of Heavy Metal Magazine, usually go for over ten bucks each. Look out for #295, #296 and #297 with variant covers, All over 90% off.
- There's recent Tom King Batman comics up for 99 cents as well. Batman #76, #75, #74, #67, #66, #59, Annual #4. and #41 from the Snyder/Capullo run.
- We have Before Watchmen debut comics for Nite Owl by the Kuberts and Silk Spectre by Amanda Conner.
- How much did you love Adam Hughes' cover for Betty & Veronica? There were plenty of others as well.
Bleeding Cool has not been paid by Midtown Comics for this article, nor receives any kickback payment. Just thought a few Bleeding Cool readers might appreciate some bargains. Plenty more to be picked up. Sadly nothing I've written is going quite so cheaply, but you never know what you may pick up.
Beyond Midtown Comics
We'll be running other notable sales from comic book stores in this period of change. Do get in touch if you think you have something notable and newsworthy to offer. Email me here, and follow along with Bleeding Cool's coverage of this situation with this tag.