Mighty Morphin Gets Second Print, Dune: House Of Atreides Gets Third

Possibly because it had orders over 20,000 below its companion title, Mighty Morphin #1 has sold out from Boom and Diamond. Boom Studios is offering a second printing cover featuring a character design by Dan Mora, who has been gracing many DC Comics covers as of late including the key art for their Future State event. Here's a first look.

There is a variant cover for the second printing as well by hot cover artist Frany, which appears to connect to another cover…yet to be revealed. Will it connect to a third printing? Or will we see a second printing for Power Rangers #1 as well?

Speaking of later printings, we'd be remiss if we didn't also remind you that as we predicted, Dune: House Atreides #1 has sold out of the second printing and is headed to a third printing with a cover by Power Rangers artist Miguel Mercado. Both covers for the second printing of Mighty Morphin #1 and Dune: House Atreides #1 third printing FOC next Monday, November 9th.

MIGHTY MORPHIN #1

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP200901

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna

* Two New Series, Two New Teams – The UNLIMITED POWER Era Begins HERE- but who is the NEW Green Ranger and are they friend… or foe?

* Superstar writer Ryan Parrott (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and rising star artist Marco Renna send the Mighty Morphin team on a collision course with an even deadlier Lord Zedd, who has a new mission and a new motivation – one that will change everything you thought you knew about our heroes!

* But even if the Mighty Morphin team can all find a way to survive Zedd and their mysterious new enemies, they may discover the greatest threat to their future is the shocking secret of Zordon's past!

* The next big epic begins here, perfect for longtime fans and new readers alike. SRP: $4.99

DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES #1 CVR A LEE

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG200952

(W) Brian Herbet, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Dev Pramanik (CA) Jae Lee

* Set in the years leading up the Hugo and Nebula Award-winning Dune-which inspired the upcoming feature film from Legendary Pictures- DUNE: HOUSE ATREIDES transports readers to the far future on the desert planet Arrakis where Pardot Kynes seeks its secrets.

* Meanwhile, a violent coup is planned by the son of Emperor Elrood; an eight-year-old slave Duncan Idaho seeks to escape his cruel masters; and a young man named Leto Atreides begins a fateful journey.

* These unlikely souls are drawn together first as renegades and then as something more, as they discover their true fate – to change the very shape of history! SRP: $4.99