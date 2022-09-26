Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100 Preview: 100th Issue Celebration

The Power Rangers made it to 100 issues by any means necessary in this preview of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100. Check out the preview below.

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #100

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL220308

JUL220309 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #100 CVR B BERNARDO – $9.99

JUL220310 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #100 CVR C WRAP VAR MERCADO – $9.99

JUL220311 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #100 CVR D BLANK SKETCH VAR – $9.99

JUL220312 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #100 CVR E FOIL MONTES – $11.99

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna, Moises Hidalgo, Hendry Prasetya, Daniele Di Nicuolo, Eleonora Carlini, Francesco Mortarino, Miguel Mercado (A / CA) Dan Mora

A legacy that began in Go Go Power Rangers finally converges here as CHARGE TO 100 reaches its milestone issue-and kicks off brand new beginnings! Rangers fans will not want to miss Ryan Parrott's FINAL issue on the main series, joined by a superstar lineup of returning artists including Dan Mora, Marco Renna, Moisés Hidalgo, Hendry Prasetya, Daniele Di Nicuolo, Eleonora Carlini, Francesco Mortarino, and Miguel Mercado! News of a deadly threat reaches the team-one that threatens every Ranger and Earth, and even a home long since destroyed.

As the climactic battle against unspeakable enemies unfolds, the lines between friend and foe blur, and difficult decisions await even the strongest of Rangers. The epic culmination of a story years in the making! Each copy of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100 (Covers A-D only) also contains 1 of 10 collectible trading cards, with art by Kris Anka, and designs by Dylan Todd, featuring your favorite Rangers and villains and an exclusive art print!

In Shops: 9/28/2022

SRP: $9.99

