Mikael Bergkvist Is NOA In Source Point Press August 2022 Solicits

Mikhail Bergkvist launches NOA – Not Otherwise Authorized – in Source Point Press' August 2022 solicits and solicitations, alongside Dandy of the Lavender Society presenting a new comic book series, Dandy Presents with Penny Dreadfuls. Here are the full solicits.

NOA NOT OTHERWISE AUTHORIZED #1 (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

JUN221904

(W) Mikael Bergkvist (A / CA) Mikael Bergkvist

Synopsis:

The N.O.A agency is authorized for one target only, the international master

criminal Nimrod. A simple task given to a team of agents who all embarrassed

their superiors one way or another. Except with Nimrod, nothing is simple. Soon,

the fate of New York hangs in the balance. And then, maybe the world

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 3.99

DANDY PRESENTS PENNY DREADFULS ONE SHOT (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

JUN221903

(W) Brent Fisher, Jaysea Williams, Keith Frady (A) Rachel Distler, Seth Abair, V Gagnon, Kel Neveu (CA) Nolan Nasser

Queer comedy icon and internet sensation Dandy, of the secret organisation of

homosexuals known as the Lavender Society, brings you this special collection of

Victorian era horror stories written and illustrated by the best up-and-coming

LGBTQ+ creators

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 3.99

OBLIVION TRIALS #3 (OF 4) (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

JUN221905

(W) Brandon Chen, Fred Packard (A / CA) Anderson Carman

A familiar foe reemerges, but what is Henry doing in the Oblivion Trials?

Henry was the last face that Kiko and Emily wanted to find in the Oblivion Trials.

However, he seems far different from when they last saw him. What happened to Henry?

How long has he been in the Oblivion Trials?

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ULTRAMAX #4 (OF 4) (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

JUN221906

(W) Douglas Wood, Michael Pickard (A / CA) Michael Pickard

It all ends here for one inmate. Travis Holden survived his biggest threat, but

awakens to find his cellmate Lee Franklin has been upgraded. Then comes the

unhinged Warden putting out a call for inmates to bring him Holden. Can Holden

survive the wave of criminals? And just who's side is Lee Franklin on?

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 3.99

YUKI VS PANDA #10 (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

JUN221907

(W) Graham Misiurak (A) A.L. Jones (CA) A. L. Jones

With the help of his young human friend Hardy, Panda continues to unleash his

violent plot against Yuki; threatening to not only kill her, but even worse, her social-life

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MONSTROUS BOOK OF THE DEAD #3 (OF 4)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

JUN221908

(W) Gregory Wright (A / CA) A. Shay Hahn

Raiders of the Lost Sarcophagus! Our mummy heroes plan a heist to break into a

pyramid's tomb to get their missing family member back. But there are booby

traps, a rogue archaeologist trying to steal a powerful ancient weapon, and some

angry Egyptian gods who don't like being disturbed. So come for the tomband stay for the dazzling cosmic art and heartfelt family drama. Also,

deadly robots! This adventure is monstrous!

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BLOOD ON SUNSET COLLECTED ED TP (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

JUN221909

(W) Mark D'Anna (A / CA) Arjuna Susini

It's June 20th, 1947. Former cop Clint Braddock is drinking at a bar on Sunset Boulevard when

he gets a call from his ex-girlfriend, Beverly. Bugsy Siegel's just been murdered, and she found

the body. She's terrified and needs his help. Fast. Braddock arrives on the scene to find the

aftermath of a violent, sadistic murder. Not your typical mob hit. It almost looks like the work

of…Eaters. Amidst the carnage, Braddock uncovers evidence that someone may be trying to pin

the murder on him. Now, the seat of power in the criminal underworld is up for grabs, and

rumors of a Vampire crime syndicate emerging as major players look disturbingly plausible. As

Braddock is pulled deeper into the hunt for Siegel's killer, he'll find he's either the ideal ally for

the Vampire cause, or the perfect weapon to stop it. It all depends on where his loyalties lie.

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 19.99

COVER OF DARKENESS COLLECTED ED TP

SOURCE POINT PRESS

JUN221910

(W) George Michail, Chris Cam (A / CA) MJ Hiblen

A dark fantasy series featuring reimagined, classic horror characters, in an all-new shared

universe. Set in medieval Romania, when a family is separated from each other, they encounter

villains and creatures they never knew existed. An epic journey where gorillas fight

werewolves and a steampunk, Atlantean Frankenstein topples cities

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 19.99

LITTLE RED RONIN #2 CVR A WALLIS (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

JUN221911

JUN221912 – LITTLE RED RONIN #2 CVR B THANK YOU INCV WALLIS (MR)

(W) Garrett Gunn (A / CA) Kit Wallis

Red and Dave make a startling discovery deep in the heart of The Woods.

It's probably a trap, right?

Yeah, it's definitely a trap

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 3.99

GOOD BOY VOL 2 #4 (OF 4) CVR A WALLIS (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

JUN221913

JUN221914 – GOOD BOY VOL 2 #4 (OF 4) CVR B EWART (MR) – 3.99

(W) Christina Blanch, Garrett Gunn (A / CA) Kit Wallis

Flint, Abraham, and the rest of The Demon Dogs confront Tucker. This issue:

EVERYONE DIES

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 3.99

NOOK #3 (OF 3) (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

JUN221915

(W) Caleb Thusat (A) Marcelo Biott (CA) Martha Webby

With the history of the house revealed, Avery and her companions must now face the

horrors of the present and try to break the endless cycle of violence in the third and

final chapter of this limited series

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 4.99

SHAM COMICS VOL 2 #5 (OF 6) (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

JUN221916

(W) Tim Fuller, Daryll Collins (A) Leonard Frank, Irv Novick, Wayne Reid, Iger Shop

Superhero "Classics" Get Clobbered!

In this issue: Captain Fortnight makes a flatulent foray into deep space.

Stainless Steel battles the fearsome Feminazis. Lingerie Lass spends a less

than relaxing evening at the theatre. And it's a fourth down scrimmage for

the Amazing Moopy as he interferes with the big game for the Westerville

Wallbangers.

Brought to you by the fine folks at Timberman Lumberjack School, Clown

Aid Powdered Drink Mix and Moopy's Magic Emporium

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 4

MECHANIX #2

SOURCE POINT PRESS

JUN221917

(W) Ben Slabak (A / CA) Edorado Natalini

As Keiko learns the truth about the abduction of her grandfather, Junpei, she must

figure out where precisely in the past his abductors had absconded. With Junpei's

trusty 'Mark I' time machine out of commission, Keiko's ingenuity will be tested as

she desperately tries to save her grandfather and protect the timeline from criminal

masterminds who seek to change it for their own personal gain

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 3.99

KOLD #1 CVR A FONTANILI (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

JUN221918

JUN221919 – KOLD #1 CVR B MANCIN & GASPERONI (MR) – 3.99

(W) Michael Patrick Rogers (A) Federica Mancin (CA) Marco Fontanili

In a modern-day Ebenezer Scrooge-esque tale, a cruel old man named Homer goes

ice fishing with his dog. The man is desperate to resolve the guilt that burns deep

down in his conscience. Homer went fishing for forgiveness, but all he caught was

hell

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 3.99