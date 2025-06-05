Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Cul-De-Sac, mike carey

Mike Carey & Jonathan Wayshak's Cul-De-Sac Has Cursed Mirror Variants

Mike Carey and Jonathan Wayshak's Cul-De-Sac Comic includes Cursed Mirror Variant Covers from Bad Idea Comics

Mike Carey and Jonathan Wayshak's Cul-De-Sac comic book series from Bad Idea Comics launching in August has another bad idea when it comes to variant covers. With what they are calling the "first-ever cursed mirror comic book cover". And asking

"What if your comic book looked back at you? Bad Idea is proud to introduce the Cursed Mirror Cover—a groundbreaking, first-of-its-kind comic book cover like nothing you've ever seen before. This world-first innovation was designed by superstar Tony Fleecs and consists of a two-part cover (front + back) that comes to terrifying life only when seen in a mirror. Yes. A mirror. Hold your copy of Cul-De-Sac up and behold. For issue one, the front cover shows the kids of Cul-De-Sac running straight toward you in abject fear. The mirrored back cover—revealed only in reflection—shows the vampiric terror, Jagger, chasing close behind. Together, they form an interactive story moment that literally doesn't exist without you and your reflection. Why is this such a big deal? Because no one has ever done this before. Because it's not just a comic—it's a narrative experience. Because Cul-De-Sac is a masterpiece and we're going all out for it. Because this is Bad Idea, and we don't do "just another variant." We build cursed artifacts you can take selfies with. Selfie contest incoming! Get weird with it. Cul-De-Sac is a modern horror masterpiece and we're going all out to promote the launch of issue #1 on August 6th!"

I mean, you can probably do this with any wraparound cover. Or you know, you could just fold it out. It does feel like a creative dead-end. Which, given the comic in question, to paraphrase the Book Of Mormon, may be just what they were going for.

CUL DE SAC #1 (OF 4) CVR B TONY FLEECS CURSED MIRROR VAR

(W) Mike Carey (A) Jonathan Wayshak (CA) Tony Fleecs

New York Times bestselling writer and master of the macabre, Mike Carey (LUCIFER, X-MEN) makes his long-awaited return to comic books, combining his powers with groundbreaking fine art illustrator Jonathan Wayshak (SPAWN: VIOLATOR) to deliver a nightmarish new vision for the horror genre. What lurking evil lies hidden at the end of the cul-de-sac? Nestled in a tucked-away corner of sleepy suburbia, the Kingsley, Herriman and Ortega families seemed like any other close-knit neighbors. So nothing seems amiss when Mrs. Kingsley piles all the neighborhood kids into the family RV for their annual summer camp-out. But in the dark of the woods, she unleashes a grisly, bloodcurdling display, revealing their families' shocking secret—their parents are vampires and they're eager to pass on their legacy. Now the children must choose—to join them and revel in their awesome dark powers or live out their lives as mortals. But when they return home, they confront a gruesome scene—their parents dead on the floor, brutally murdered by an elite squad of vampire hunters. And the hunters? They're looking to finish the job. Now the kids are on the run, chased by vampire hunters, the police, and even a shadowy cabal of their fellow vampires as they search for answers to unlock the secret of what they really are before their fates are sealed forever.

