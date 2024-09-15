Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: mike grell, omnibus

Mike Grell's The Warlord Gets Two Omnibus Volumes From DC Comics

Article Summary Mike Grell's The Warlord celebrates its 50th anniversary with two omnibus volumes from DC Comics.

The first volume set for release in 2025, followed by a second, completing Grell's original series.

The Warlord follows US spy pilot Travis Morgan in the mythical world of Skartaris.

Originally launched in 1975, the series ran 133 issues and is now being revived in a collectible format.

Mike Grell mentioned on his site, on the occasion of his 77th birthday and the 5oth anniversary of the original publication of his swords'n'sci-if sorcery series The Warlord that "I'm pleased to announce that DC Comics will be publishing MIKE GRELL'S THE WARLORD OMNIBUS VOLUME 1 in 2025, to be followed by VOLUME 2 which will complete my full run on my very first comic creation. Over the decades THE WARLORD has proven a perennial favorite among fans around the world in many languages."

As he puts it, "THE WARLORD tells the story of a US spy pilot whose SR-71 is damaged while on a mission over Russia and plunges through an opening at the North pole into Skartaris, the world at the center on the earth, where creatures of from mythology and Earth's ancient past co-exist amid fantastic cities and leftovers of the civilization of Atlantis. TRAVIS MORGAN'S struggle to survive in this savage world is the heroic saga of a modern man in pursuit of his destiny in a land beyond time."

Created by writer-artist Mike Grell, he debuted in 1st Issue Special #8 published by DC Comics in 1975). In which man out of space and time, Travis Morgan, obtains the name "Warlord" as he fights for the freedom of the people of Skartaris.

The series ran fo5 a remarkable 133 issues until 1988 and Mike Grell wrote and drew the comic for six years, handing over the art chores after issue #59 in 1982. Issues #53 through #71 were ghost-written by Grell's then-wife Sharon Wright. A six-issue miniseries written by Mike Grell ran in 1992, and Bruce Jones and Bart Sears rebooted the series from DC without Mike Grell for the 35th anniversary and ran for ten issues in 2009 and 2020.

and now it seems it is returning in a much bigger, preserved and collectible form. Might there be a chance for The Warlord to make a new return for DC All In?

