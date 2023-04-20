Mikes Morales To Join Marvel's Strange Academy in August Strange Academy was founded in the Marvel Universe by Doctor Strange, to train young people in the use of sorcery. And now Miles Morales?

Strange Academy was founded in the Marvel Comics Universe by Doctor Strange, sometime after the Empirikuul invasion and subsequent near-destruction of the Earth's magic nature, to train young people from many worlds with magical abilities in the use of sorcery and magical artefacts. However, the grounds of the Academy have been used as a sanctuary for magic practitioners for time immemorial. Created by Skottie Young and Humberto Ramos, Strange Academy first appeared in its own series in 2020. Surviving pandemic publication issues, the first volume ran for 18 issues, and returned with a new series last year, Strange Academy: Finals. Set in New Orleans, the series explored both the town and the magical nature of the Marvel Universe.

For 2023 however, it appears that Strange Academy will be getting a new focus with the comic book Strange Academy: Miles Morales #1. Miles Morales is, of course, the Spider-Man from the Ultimate Universe who has made his home in the 616. He is not, as far as we know, a magic user. What his interest is in the Strange Academy, whether he will be a teacher or a pupil, well, that we will probably learn from Marvel comics over the next month. Classmates may include magical user Emily Bright, Otherworld citizen Shaylee Moonpeddle, Doyle Dormammu who has quite the family tree, twin Asgardian brothers Iric and Alvi with an even more interesting family tree, Guslaug the Frost Giant, voodoo priest Zoe Laveau, Calvin Morse of the enchanted leather jacket, Dessy the demon from Limbo, half-Crystal Warrior and half-Man-Thing Toth from Weirdworld and more… and now, it seems, Miles Morales, Spider-Man as well. From Brooklyn to the Bayou? Or will there be a school field trip? They will let us know soon, I am sure.

As it stands, Strange Academy: Miles Morales #1 will be published on the 2nd of August, 2023.