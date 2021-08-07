Miles Goes Clothes Shopping in Miles Morales Spider-Man #29 [Preview]

Miles Morales Spider-Man #29 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and the solicit for the issue promises that everything has changed since the Miles Morales Spider-Man Universe was shaken to its foundations by the Clone Saga. But while this seemingly self-aware solicit may sound like the usual Marvel hyperbole, there is at least one major change: Miles is getting a new costume! Ok, sure, that's still a lot of hyperbole. But think of all the variant covers! Check out the preview of Miles Morales Spider-Man #29 below.

MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #29

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210672

JUN210673 – MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #29 NETEASE MARVEL GAMES VAR – $3.99

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Christopher Allen (CA) Taurin Clarke

• "The Clone Saga" is over, but it leaves Miles and the people he loves permanently changed.

• You may think we're joking or blowing it out of proportion, but I promise you, we are not.

Rated T

In Shops: 8/11/2021

SRP: $3.99