Miles Morales: Spider-Man #33 Preview: Spider-Man No More?!

Friday night is upon us once again, and that means it's time for another round of Friday Night Previews, the Bleeding Cool feature where we goose our article quota by auto-generating these mostly complete previews articles and then finish them off with a clickbait headline and a sentence or two of SEO-keyword-rich snarky commentary to ensure that these previews of Marvel and DC comics rank highly in your search results. Just like mom used to make them! Miles Morales must cease and desist using the Spider-Man name in Miles Morales: Spider-Man #33, a tie-in with Spider-Man Beyond. Check out the preview below.

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #33

by Saladin Ahmed & Michele Bandini, cover by Taurin Clarke

BEYOND TIE-IN! •The events of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #81 open up a can of worms and send Miles and Shift on a quest that will have dire effects on both of them. •What does this mean for Ben Reilly? Keep reading, True Believers!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Dec 15, 2021 | 32 Pages | 75960609123203311

| Rated T

3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.