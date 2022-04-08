Miles Morales: Spider-Man #37 Preview: All Hands

Shift gets grabby with Ultimatum in this preview of Miles Morales: Spider-Man #37, and Ultimatum doesn't care for it. Will he press charges? Or just try to murder him, and Miles too? Check out the preview below.

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #37

by Saladin Ahmed & Chris Allen, cover by Taurin Clarke

Miles and Shift survived Beyond and are thrust into an alter-dimensional quest that… Well… Know this… The people who left on this quest aren't going to be the same people who come back. Why is that? Ask Ultimatum.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Apr 13, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609123203711

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960609123203721 – MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN 37 MCKONE SPIDER-MAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609123203731 – MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN 37 NGU VARIANT – $3.99 US

