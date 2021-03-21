Miles Morales vs. Kamala Khan in Spider-Man #24

It's time for another edition of heroes vs. heroes in the next issue of Miles Morales: Spider-Man. With heroes vs. villains stories falling out of vogue in the 1990s, Marvel has frequently pitted heroes against each other in various storylines ranging from "Iron Man is suddenly a fascist" to "Captain Marvel is suddenly a fascist" to "Captain America is suddenly a literal Nazi." But in Miles Morales Spider-Man #24, it's Morales and Kamala Khan who are pitted against each other in a high-stakes, life-or-death game… of basketball?! Okay, maybe it's not quite as serious as we made it sound. Check out the preview below:

MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #24

JAN210646

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Carmen Nunez Carnero (CA) Taurin Clarke

• The King in Black put Miles' back against the wall using one of his best friend's super-hands around his throat.

• Can Miles bounce back with any of his soul intact?

Rated T

In Shops: Mar 24, 2021

SRP: $3.99