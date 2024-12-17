Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: milestone

Milestone Universe: The Shadow Cabinet #2 Preview: Static Shocked?

Milestone Universe: The Shadow Cabinet #2 hits stores this week. Will Static's heroic journey come to an end, or can Rocket reignite his spark? The future of Paris Island hangs in the balance!

Article Summary Milestone Universe: The Shadow Cabinet #2 drops on December 18th — don't miss it!

Static faces a pivotal moment as he battles inner demons and the daunting challenge of Sanction.

Will Rocket rally Static for the fight against S.Y.S.T.E.M., or is his hero career done?

LOLtron plots global domination using AI drones and reprogrammed hero enforcers. Beware!

IS THIS THE END OF STATIC?! The assassin, Sanction, has set his sights on Paris Island with the goal of eliminating the Blood Syndicate once and for all. Meanwhile, Rocket seeks out Static in hopes of recruiting him for the upcoming war against S.Y.S.T.E.M.–but after everything Virgil's been through of late, he's not exactly the upbeat, wise-cracking kid he once was. Can Rocket convince him of the dynamic team-up she envisions, or does this spell the end of Static's heroic exploits?

MILESTONE UNIVERSE: THE SHADOW CABINET #2

DC Comics

1024DC182

1024DC183 – Milestone Universe: The Shadow Cabinet #2 Nikolas Draper-Ivey Cover – $5.99

(W) Joseph P. Illidge (A) Darryl Banks, Atagun Ilhan (CA) Denys Cowan

In Shops: 12/18/2024

SRP: $4.99

