Milestone's New History Leads The Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week

The New History Of The DC Universe: The Dakota Incident, featuring the Milestone Universe roaring back into the history of the DC Universe, just at the moment Static teams up with the rest of the young heroes of the DC Universe in K.O. The Kids Are All Fight. The rest is what you might expect, a mix of Absolute Universe titles and hot indie comics from Image and others, including one that hasn't been published yet, Tigress Island, as well as 51, Narco, D'Orc and the Invincible Marvel Team-Up facsimile from Image that sold 130,000 copies and yet is still on the chart…

NEW HISTORY OF THE DC UNIVERSE: THE DAKOTA INCIDENT #1 – DIEGO OLORTEGUI – REGULAR | DC | FEBRUARY 2026 There is a storied history between the DC Universe and the Milestone Universe, from which characters like Static originate. This book is DC's attempt to bring the Milestone characters back into the fold and out to the eager masses awaiting these books. The hype exploded behind this book during pre-orders, with a second printing already confirmed. There are no notable first appearances (yet), but fans are ecstatic that DC is working to streamline the universe while delivering a story lost to time. We tracked it at a high sale of $40 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $20. DC ALL IN SPECIAL #1 – NICK DRAGOTTA – 3RD PRINT | DC | MARCH 2026 Well, the Absolute universe has exploded in popularity, leading a steady cycle of new collectors circling the first appearances of some of the big players like Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman. Well, the Absolute iterations first appeared in this book, which has officially hit a third printing! The first print flew under the radar for some time before fans began picking it up in droves. Now, a new subset of collectors gets a chance to add some big-time first appearances to their PC's. We tracked it at a high sale of $75 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $16. TIGRESS ISLAND #1 – KALADEN | IMAGE | MARCH 2026 Yet another Image title is getting hot before release! It's been a hectic few weeks, and it is showing no signs of slowing down! The fanbase caught wind of this title and began ordering copies as soon as they were available, driving up FMV. This variant from Kaladen really caught the attention of fans who are eager to experience the remote island these characters are trapped on. We tracked it at a high sale of $16 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $15. TIGRESS ISLAND #1 – EPHK – REGULAR | IMAGE | MARCH 2026 Despite the Kaladen variant holding a higher spot, the regular cover is ahead in pre-sale copies! This is partially due to premiums attached to variants and partially due to availability. LCS likely pencilled in this regular cover weeks ago, while few took the flyer on the variants until online heat started ticking up. Still, with the storyline this book is rocking, there are collectors eager to add this series to their collection. We tracked it at a high sale of $20 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $20. NARCO #1 – DANIEL HILLYARD – HITCHCOCK HOMAGE | IMAGE | MARCH 2026 Many missed out on Narco at their LCS, causing a firestorm on the aftermarket for this Alfred Hitchcock-inspired variant. Considering this was the only variant outside of a Blank iteration, it wasn't surprising to see collectors continue snagging copies if and when they could. And, for being the only variant cover, FMV is nearly in line with Cover A! We tracked it at a high sale of $20 for a raw NM+ copy and a current raw NM FMV of $12. MARVEL TEAM-UP #14 – TODD MCFARLANE & DAVE MCCAIG – 2026 FACSIMILE | IMAGE | MARCH 2026 This issue is one of those White Whales for Invincible collectors, and whenever there is a reprint or facsimile, they show up big time in support. Especially when industry legend and ImageComics co-founder Todd McFarlane joins the cover party! Of the covers available, this was the one collectors chased after the most by far! We tracked it at a high sale of $70 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $16. 51 #1 – JOK – REGULAR | MAD CAVE STUDIOS | MARCH 2026 While Image titles have been dominating pre-release sales, Mad Cave is making a run of its own! This series is the newest book to land on the pre-sale hot list, fitting, considering it features a dude screwing up one too many times and getting assigned a job at Area 51! When publishers are pumping out titles that grab readers' attention like this one, it's easy to see why collectors are after the first issue, even before it hits shelves at their LCS. We tracked it at a high sale of $25 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $22. D'ORC #1 – BRETT BEAN – 2ND PRINT | IMAGE | MARCH 2026 The one that started it all! It's been a wild few weeks of hype based mania since this book took over the aftermarket. It caused enough of a stir that it went back for a second printing (and now a third!). What fans are really excited about is that this cover features the same cover as the 1 per store Thank You variant, but with the trade dress. Fly high, D'Orc! We tracked it at a high sale of $40 for a raw NM+ copy and a current raw NM FMV of $12. NARCO #1 – DANIEL HILLYARD & DAVE STEWART – REGULAR | IMAGE | MARCH 2026 Narco experienced much of the same hype as D'Orc, and it's continued after release week! With so few covers to choose from, collectors naturally gravitated toward Cover A, a book likely to be on their LCS shelves when walking in. But after the hype train hit, this book flew off shelves everywhere and immediately started trading at a premium online. Not surprisingly, as Daniel Hillyard killed it on Plastic, many fans followed him to this title. We tracked it at a high sale of $35 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $18. ABSOLUTE EVIL #1 – GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI & STEFANO NESI – REGULAR | DC | OCTOBER 2025 This book is another that initially flew under the radar, as collectors were barely keeping up with securing older Absolute titles and the steady stream of new titles. It dropped, delivering the first appearance of Absolute Green Arrow, Hawkman, and Lex Luthor – kind of some big-name characters! It also features the introduction of the Absolute Justice League, also a big deal, making this an excellent book for collectors of the Absolute universe to chase! We tracked it at a high sale of $85 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $11.

