Milk, Cheese & Witchblood – Thank FOC It's Friday, 15th January

Thank FOC It's Friday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And now Lunar Distribution as well. Here's a lot of product coming through that needs adjusting because this represents the comic book industry returning to comic book stores en masse.

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOCing today?

Patton Oswalt and Dean Kotz launch their take on Jeff Lemire' s world, in Black Hammer: Visions. But also a return for Milk and Cheese by Evan Dorkin with the above cover.

Matthew Mercer, Jody Houser and Olivia Samson return to Critical Role with Vox Machine Origins III #1.

Everyone watches what Paul Allor does with GI Joe now. GI Joe: Castle Fall is the culmination of that with Chris Evenhuis.

A new Captain Marvel #1 with IDW's Marvel Action line, and a 1:10 cover too.

Watch out for this graphic novel Parenthesis by Elodie Durand with won the Revelation Prize of the Angoulême International Comics Festival.

Hollow Heart #1 from Vault gets 1:15 and 1:30 covers from David Mack.

Radiant Black #1 kicks off the Image shared superhero universe… and has 1:10, 1:25 and 1:50 variant covers.

Image Comics also launches Stray Dogs by Tony Fleecs and Trish Forstner.

How did Eternals #1 do? #2 is up.

King In Black: Black Panther launches.

The Marvel Art Of George Perez – delayed but now up for FOC

Morbius gets a one-shot – just not a film right now.

Omnibus FOC for Spider-Gwen, X-Men: Age Of Apocalypse, Power Pack Vol 2, and Wolverine Vol 2.

Star Wars The High Republic #1 gets its third printing to FOC.

Jason Starr, Dalibor Talajic, Marco Lesko launch Casual Fling #1 from AWA.

Christine Larsen launches Orcs #1 from Boom Studios with a 1:10 cover.

How did Space Bastards #1 do from Humanoids? #2 is up.

Witchblood #1 from Vault geta 1:15, 1:30 and 1:50 covers from Yoshi Yoshitani.

How did Gung Ho Sexy Beast #1 from Ablaze do? #2 is up.

While DC has second prints of its second lot of Future State titles.

What's on your FOC?

