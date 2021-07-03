Mirka Andolfo's Not Safe For Sweet Paprika Cover

We mentioned that Image Comics are expecting big things of Mirka Andolfo's Sweet Paprika comic book going to FOC this weekend. And for this sex-filled soap opera of a comic book, they decided to let a little of that spill over onto the variant covers. The censored version runs below but you can see the whole thing in all of its, er, glory, by clicking here,

MIRKA ANDOLFO SWEET PAPRIKA #1 CVR D ANDOLFO (MR) IMAGE COMICS MAY210026

(W) Mirka Andolfo (A/CA) Mirka Andolfo

Paprika is a successful businesswoman, a New Yorker of Italian origin. Job and career consume her, forcing her to neglect her personal needs as well as her friends and family. Her heart is broken from a previous relationship and its consequences, and a rigid upbringing has made her a very introverted person. She wants a romantic relationship, but she doesn't know what she's doing. Not like Dill, a na ve and suave delivery boy with an angelic attitude, handsome, and always surrounded by beautiful women falling for him. He doesn't have a worry in the world, and this makes Paprika very nervous. But he's the guy who could help her with her feelings (and with… sex). Bridget Jones's Diary meets Sex and the City, with a pinch of The Devil Wears Prada in the new international hit by acclaimed creator MIRKA ANDOLFO (UNNATURAL, MERCY).In Shops: Jul 28, 2021 SRP: $4.99

This kind of approach of more "risque" covers has been adopted by more and more publishers of late. Money Shot, the sex-space comedy by Tim Seeley and from Vault Comics has black bag covers, such as the below, while revealing what the covers actually look like elsewhere.

MONEY SHOT #12 CVR B BLACK BAG VAR (MR)

VAULT COMICS

APR212040

(W) Tim Seeley, Sarah Beattie (A/CA) Caroline Leigh Layne

As the XXX-plorers reel from the loss of one of their members (heh…members), they face a major budget shortfall and a lack of desire to keep the hits coming. Chris deals with the unofficial parody films starring the XXX-XXX-plorers, while Annie has to figure out why all of their remaining power is going to a backwater planet…and rescue dear Doug while she's at it!In Shops: Jun 30, 2021 SRP: $5.99

Though that approach sometimes goes a little wrong. This is what the partial black bag cover for next week's new Bettie Page: The Curse Of The Banshee #2 from Dynamite was meant to look like.

But to see what it actually looked like, click here… of course that's not the worst cover issues they've had over the past year…

BETTIE PAGE & CURSE OF THE BANSHEE #2 CVR P BLACK BAG PHOTO

DYNAMITE

MAY210868

(W) Stephen Mooney (A) Jethro Morales (CA) Photo

Get the black bag photo cover for Bettie Page & The Curse of the Banshee #2!In Shops: Jul 07, 2021

SRP: $10.00