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Mitski, Spiritbox And Electric Century In Z2 Full June 2026 Solicits

Mitski: This Is Where We Fall, Spiritbox and Electric Century in Z2 Comics; Full June 2026 solicits and solicitations

Article Summary Z2 Comics spotlights Mitski's This Is Where We Fall alongside Spiritbox and Electric Century in June 2026.

Mitski's graphic novel explores theology, death, and the human spirit in a sci-fi setting by Chris Miskiewicz.

Spiritbox delivers a surreal story of identity and perception, available in standard and deluxe slipcase editions.

Electric Century blends nostalgia and the supernatural as a troubled star confronts addiction in 1980s Atlantic City.

Z2 Comics continues their blend of sci-fi, fantasy and big-name musicians in their June 2026 solicits and solicitations, starring with Mitski and This Is Where We Fall by Chris Miskiewicz and Vincent Kings, as well as Spiritbox by Jim Krueger and Amilcar Pinna in two versions, and Electric Century by Mikey Way and Shaun Simon.

MITSKI HC

(W) Chris Miskiewicz (A/CA) Vincent Kings

Dealing heavily with the concept of theology, death, and the after-life, This is Where We Fall is an innovative new science-fiction series brought to you by Chris Miskiewicz (Thomas Alsop, Grateful Dead Origins) and Vincent Kings (Wynter) that delves into complex questions on science, faith, mankind's need to believe in something bigger than itself, while also questioning what defines the human spirit.

$29.99 6/17/2026

SPIRITBOX HC

(W) Jim Krueger (A) Amilcar Pinna (CA) Justin Cherry

Eva is a popular painter on the verge of unbelievable acclaim and success, but her inability to reconcile the public perception of who she is, versus her actual self, allows the SPIRITBOX to transport her to a surreal world, where she finds herself trapped in the realm where all our false shadows become real and dangerous.

$39.99 6/10/2026

(W) Jim Krueger (A) Amilcar Pinna (CA) Justin Cherry Eva is a popular painter on the verge of unbelievable acclaim and success, but her inability to reconcile the public perception of who she is, versus her actual self, allows the SPIRITBOX to transport her to a surreal world, where she finds herself trapped in the realm where all our false shadows become real and dangerous. $39.99 6/10/2026 SPIRITBOX DELUXE SLIPCASE HC

(W) Jim Krueger (A) Amilcar Pinna (CA) Justin Cherry

Eva is a popular painter on the verge of unbelievable acclaim and success, but her inability to reconcile the public perception of who she is, versus her actual self, allows the SPIRITBOX to transport her to a surreal world, where she finds herself trapped in the realm where all our false shadows become real and dangerous. This Oversized Deluxe Edition comes packaged in a protective slipcase with three exclusive art prints.

$59.99 6/10/2026

ELECTRIC CENTURY TP

(W) Mikey Way, Shaun Simon (A/CA) Toby Cypress

Johnny Ashford, former sitcom star, drives drunk through a storefront and gets tossed in jail. His aspiring actress girlfriend bails him out and he begins seeing a hypnotherapist, who sends him to his "happy place": 1980's Atlantic City, where he relives his childhood on the boardwalk and the Electric Century casino, hardly noticing shadowy specters all around. His addiction shifts from alcohol to his hypnotic trips to the boardwalk. When his girlfriend winds up there, Johnny has to figure out how to save their lives and escape the Electric Century…

$19.99 6/24/2026

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