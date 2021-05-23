MJ Rodriguez, Writing & Drawing Her Own Comic, and Would Play Elektra

MJ Rodriguez is an actress and singer, best known for her role as Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista in the television drama Pose. She is also known for her performance as Angel in the 2011 revival of Rent, for which she won the 2011 Clive Barnes Award.

She recently appeared on A Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where she talked about naming her stage name MJ after the character of Mary Jane Watson. She told Stephen that she has dreams of playing the comic book character Elektra Natchios in any new Marvel adaptation of her comic books, and that she was a fan of Marvel comics after stealing her uncle's copies until he took her to a comic book store.

Indeed, she has plans to create her own comic book, showing Colbert some of her designs for her new character. "As you can see, we're going through name changes. I don't know what I'm going to name her, it was either Nivea or Patience. I've been building her up. She's kind of like me, she's this misunderstood girl in the world. She has a lot, obviously, that's stacked against her, but she beats the odds… I'm like 26 pages in, almost done with the second draft, so I'm really happy with it!"

If only comic book publishers weren't so reticent about taking on people famous for other reasons, such as acting, and giving them their own comic book, as well as a cohort of comic book professionals to make their work look as good as possible, MJ Rodriguez would be in with a shot.

Oh wait. sorry, my mistake, apparently that's just what comic book publishers do, and have done, time after time. I expect Boom Studios will be on the phone any second now.