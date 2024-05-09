Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: gi joe, Jonboy Meyers, Scarlett, skybound

Does Scarlett #1 Have The Next $1000 Jonboy Meyers Variant?

In June, Image and Skybound are launching the next phase of their G.I. Joe releases with Scarlett #1 by Kelly Thompson and Marco Ferrari.

Article Summary Scarlett #1 by Thompson and Ferrari introduces Arashikage clan to G.I. Joe's Energon Universe.

Speculation that the Jonboy Meyers 1:100 variant might feature Storm Shadow, driving collector interest.

Meyers' previous G.I. Joe covers have sold for high prices, with a Cobra Commander #1 CGC 10.0 at $1000.

Scarlett #1, part of a five-issue miniseries, is set to release in comic shops on June 5, 2024.

We've been telling you how Robert Kirkman's Energon Universe has been setting record sales for the G.I. Joe franchise with both Duke (by Joshua Williamson and Tom Reilly) and Cobra Commander (by Williamson and Andrea Milana). Now the hottest shared universe alongside Marvel and DC – something I've been saying for a while but is now even echoed by our frenemies at The Hollywood Reporter – has positioned G.I. Joe to be even bigger than before, as I told you about first with their FCBD special last weekend.

Then in June, Image and Skybound are launching the next phase of their G.I. Joe releases with Scarlett #1 by Kelly Thompson and Marco Ferrari, which not only brings the titular character to the Energon Universe but also introduces the ninja clan known as the Arashikage – home to uber popular characters Storm Shadow, Snake Eyes, Jinx, and more.

Based on these retailer posters that were sent to bricks-and-mortar stores with Lunar accounts, we know that Storm Shadow will be in this series (along with the previously announced Jinx), which will surely get more fans chasing down issues of the series.

While I don't have confirmation yet, I am hearing that those same fans – and many collectors – will probably be most focused on chasing the Jonboy Meyers 1:100 ratio variant to Scarlett #1 because not only is the cover not being shown to the public due to spoilers (which has become the one sure thing for collectors and speculators), it likely means it is the first major cover appearance of an Energon Universe character – perhaps even the aforementioned Storm Shadow. And that's big enough reason for fans to be excited without looking at how Meyers recent Cobra Commander #1 cover from January has been selling for incredible numbers on the aftermarket, with a rare 10.0 copy selling for $1000.

Even outside of that rare copy, we've seen a signed CGC Signature edition sell for $364, with unsigned 9.8 CGC copies sell repeatedly for $230 or even more.

Raw copies of the same issues have reached as high as $175 recently too, which shows how much this book has held its value even months after release – something we rarely see outside of select Marvel titles.

So, while it makes sense that the Scarlett #1 Jonboy Meyers covers are seeing raw sales around $116 the potential upside of graded copies is clear – and I'd expect that if Storm Shadow is indeed on this cover, that it may prove to be hotter than either of his Duke or Cobra Commander variants. Scarlett #1 is on-sale June 5 at comic shops, but I have a feeling I'll be letting you know about this cover – and spoilers from the comic – much sooner.

SCARLETT #1 (OF 5) CVR F 100 COPY INCV MEYERS

IMAGE COMICS

APR240407

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Marco Ferrari (CA) Jonboy Meyers

MINISERIES PREMIERE. THE NEXT CHAPTER OF CODENAME: G.I. JOE BEGINS HERE. Shana "Scarlett" O'Hara is about to take on the most dangerous black ops mission of her career: infiltrating the mysterious rising power in Japan known as Clan Arashikage. Her one lead is her former partner-Jinx-turned Arashikage enforcer. Now, Scarlett must use her very particular set of skills to survive undercover…and discover a shocking weapon that could change the balance of power on Earth. Red-hot writer KELLY THOMPSON (Black Widow, Birds of Prey) and artist MARCO FERRARI (FRONTIERSMAN) introduce some of the most anticipated characters to the Energon Universe in ways you'll never expect!In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $4.99

