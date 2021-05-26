Inferno By Jonathan Hickman and Mahmud Asrar? (X-Men Spoilers)

We know that Jonathan Hickman is writing a new Krakoan X-Men title to follow his run on the X-Men series, and as showrunner of the Krakoan X-Men line published by Marvel Comics. We didn't know what the comic was called and the artist seemed to be TBA. Today, we get an inkling of what this may be. And you can follow Bleeding Cool's working out as we go. First, a trip back to Powers Of X #6 by Jonathan Hickman, RB Silva, and Marte Gracia, as the Quiet Council of Krakoa sat with Moira Mactaggert to make some decisions. As Mystique was persuaded to join the Quiet Council with one proviso.

Destiny, Irene Adler, was a precognitive mutant, former member of the Brotherhood Of Mutants and the longstanding partner of Mystique for a century. She died, as she predicted, killed by Legion under the influence of the Shadow King. And Mystique wants her back.

Something Moira Mactaggert can not allow if Krakoa is to be a success, if the secrets of her own life are to be hidden, as the frailty of their constructed reality is to be revealed. Destiny, in a former version of reality, in House Of X, with Pepe Larraz, could see all.

When Moira dies, she begins her life again for a final thirteenth time, and resets all reality around her. Then, in X-Men #6 by Jonathan Hickman, Matteo Buffagni and Sunny Gho, we saw Mystique take a trip to Orchis.

To walk, in disguise, amongst the humans planning a war of survival against the mutants of Krakoa.

And the building of a Nimrod, the ultimate mutant killing machine from the future, and future ruler of the world as seen in Powers Of X. First ruling and controlling mutanity in one hundred years time…

…then wiping out humanity entirely in a thousand.

And in X-Men #6, that future was beginning to be built.

And Mystique to step up her demands of the rest of the Quiet Council and of Krakoa.

And Professor Charles Xavier doing quite a considerable amount of gaslighting of Mystique. Given that he and the rest are doing the deceiving, and lying straight to her face.

But we also saw a final prediction from Destiny from when she was still alive.

And Mystique given a final instruction from her wife of a hundred years.

"Burn that place to the ground". Krakoa, a relatively flammable place given all that flora. And in today's X-Men #20 by Jonathan Hickman and Francesco Mobili, Mystique is asking for something rather destructive of the island's mutant inventor, Forge.

Mystique has annihilation on her mind, and is talking of salting the earth. Taking another trip to the Orchis satellite in return for Krakoa bringing back Destiny, something they have no intention of doing.

As the building of Nimrod reaches its conclusion.

Stuff goes down, obviously. This is a big conclusion. But out if it may come a new comic book. Is this the new comic book written by Jonathan Hickman?

INFERNO: The Books Of Destiny. We have been theorising the return of Inferno for some time. The big eighties X-Men crossover that infected the whole Marvel Universe as the gates of Hell were open ed into the streets of Manhattan, courtesy of Madelyne Pryor, Mister Sinister, S'ym and N'astirh​. Especially with X-Men: Inferno Omnibus getting a reprint and Prologue To Inferno Omnibus getting scheduled.

But within the imagery there is Mystique, and one other figure. If we bump up the contrast…

That's a baby. Could it be one of the mutant babies taken in Cable by Stryfe in an act that seemed rather similar to the mutant babies stolen by Madelyne Pryor and S'ym to trigger the portals to hell? And Cable visiting S'ym in Limbo? How about the refusal of the Quiet Council to bring back Madelyne Pryor after her death because she was a clone? And there was a certain bit of Sinister gossip as well. But it may reveal who is going to be drawing Inferno – or The Books Of Destiny.

Mahmud Asrar! Just in time for Mystique to use the weapons of Forge to burn Kraakoa down for refusing to bring back Destiny. And maybe even doing Orchis' work for them. But what next for the X-Men? There's the Hellfire Gala, of course, but could their immediate future be interplanetary? The Krakoan translated reads "To The Stars" for X-Men #21…

X-Men #20 is published today by Marvel Comics. X-Men #21 in a couple of weeks.

X-MEN #20

MARVEL COMICS

MAR210598

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Francesco Mobili (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

SYSTEM ONLINE.

Processing.

Rated T+In Shops: May 26, 2021 SRP: $3.99 X-MEN #21 GALA

MARVEL COMICS

APR210768

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Russell Dauterman, More (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

THE HEROES OF KRAKOA DEBUT!

It's a changing if the guard as the first X-Men team of Krakoa debuts! One era ends as a new one begins, and the handoff happens here.

32 PGS./Rated T+In Shops: Jun 09, 2021

SRP: $3.99

I picked up my Marvel haul from Piranha Comics in Kingston-Upon-Thames. Piranha Comics is a small south London comic store chain with a small south-west store in Kingston-Upon Thames's market centre, and a larger south-east store in Bromley, with an extensive back issue collection and online store. With a new store planned for Watford, if you are in the neighbourhood, check them out.