Monica Rambeau Comes To The King In Black (Spoilers)

Two weeks ago, Bleeding Cool broke the news that the King In Black finale and its crossover issues were being delayed. Newsarama just noticed a couple fo days ago. But does that mean there is a thinning out this week? Not a bit of it. Though some of the crossovers may be more crossovery than others.

King In Black: Namor #4 twists and turns over what has created The Black Tide, with not a symbiote in sight, just some white-on-black speech balloons and a ganrly looking sword at some point.

While Felicia Hardy in Black Cat #3, gaining direct Ashardian power may be a greater threat than Knull. But is definitely not the God Of Light.

And neither is Monica Rambeau, making a very well-timed return to Marvel Comics in her Captain Marvel days, back in King In Black: Symbiote Spider-Man #3 – and shows she can take take out Knull-related creatures as well.

Looks like Marvel could have done with this God Of Light as well.

You know it's a surprise that no one else mentioned Knull back then…

Given the Valkyries also know him of old, in King In Black: Return Of The Valkyries #3.

Still, as long as they keep on filling in the gaps…

BLACK CAT #3 KIB

MARVEL COMICS

DEC200516

(W) Jed MacKay (A) C.F. Villa (CA) Pepe Larraz

Stealing from a space god has made Felicia Hardy pull out a whole new bag of tricks… And some of these tricks? Their effects may last far beyond the invasion of the King in Black. Rated T+In Shops: Feb 24, 2021 SRP: $3.99

MARVEL COMICS

DEC200510

(W) Kurt Busiek (A) Ben Dewey, Jonas Scharf (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

The Black Tide's wave of devastation now threatens Atlantis itself. Namor, Dorma and Attuma may be the undersea world's only hope, but unless they can shake off their utter defeat from last issue, they don't even stand a chance. And worse, the one possible weapon they could wield against the Black Tide is in Murmansk, thousands of miles away. It's Atlantis's darkest hour… Rated T+ In Shops: Feb 24, 2021 SRP: $3.99

MARVEL COMICS

DEC200520

(W) Jason Aaron, Torunn Gronbekk (A) Nina Vakueva (CA) Mattia De Iulis

THE NEW VALKYRIE FINDS HER WEAPON – WILL IT BE ENOUGH?

THE NEW VALKYRIE FINDS HER WEAPON – WILL IT BE ENOUGH?

Plus, a spotlight on Dani Moonstar as the X-Man fights to save both human and mutantkind! Jane Foster is going to need all the friends and power she can muster, but Knull and his symbiote army are slaughtering at a rate that even a hundred Valkyries couldn't match…and now Knull has some of the world's greatest heroes on his side. Can four warriors hope to stem the tide? Rated T+In Shops: Feb 24, 2021 SRP: $3.99

MARVEL COMICS

DEC200505

(W) Peter David (A/CA) Greg Land

FORCES COLLIDE! Spider-Man and his allies learn you can't just walk around Knowhere without running into trouble… Enter: ULIK! Rated T In Shops: Feb 24, 2021 SRP: $3.99