LATE: King In Black #5 Delay Now Delays Other Tie-In Comics

Is The King In Black like Civil War all over again. Remember when the main Civil War comic was later, really late, months late, and as a result, all the completed tie-in comics were also delayed by Marvel Comics so that they wouldn't be published before a certain issue of Civil War and spoiling the plot? Thankfully that was an example of an event raising sales on tie-in books by, in some cases, fivefold.

It's harder to do the same now. Thankfully The King In Black is only five issues long and it is just the fifth issue that is late, by a couple of weeks. Solicited for the 24th of March, The King In Black #5 has been delayed two weeks until the 7th of April.

And so Fantastic Four #30 is late, a King In Black tie-in delayed from the 10th of March until the 14th of April. Although that may of course have Slott-related issues to add to the mix. And we have been waiting for The Reckoning for a long time.

King In Black: Namor #5 is delayed from the 31st of March until the 14th of April.

King In Black: Planet Of The Symbiotes #3 has been delayed from the 10th of March to the 7th of April.

Venom #35/200 has been delayed from the 14th of April to the 5th of May.

And apropos of nothing we have a new date for Non-Stop Spider-Man #1, for the 10th of March 2021. It will come out. One day…

