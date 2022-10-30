Monkey Prince #8 Preview: Meditation Time

The Monkey Prince must stop in the middle of an underwater fight in this preview of Monkey Prince #8… to meditate on how to control his "staff."

MONKEY PRINCE #8

DC Comics

0922DC230

0922DC231 – Monkey Prince #8 Sami Basri Cover – $4.99

(W) Gene Luen Yang (A/CA) Bernard Chang

Sea dragons, the Trench, Atlanteans, and Blank Manta's army all clash…with Monkey Prince and Shifu Pigsy at the center of it all! Tsk tsk tsk pesky Jingu bang staff, why must you disobey your master Monkey Prince and create such a dangerous typhoon at Amnesty Bay?

In Shops: 11/1/2022

SRP: $3.99

