Monty Python's Planet She-Hulk by Stephanie Phillips and Aaron Kuder

Article Summary She-Hulk is stranded on Sakaar, leading to cosmic chaos and unexpected Marvel crossover moments.

Stephanie Phillips and Aaron Kuder infuse Planet She-Hulk #1 with classic Monty Python comedy references.

British absurdist humor meets Marvel as She-Hulk channels famous Monty Python and the Holy Grail quotes.

The issue explores the clash of supreme power, parodying government through iconic Monty Python satire.

HulkSpoilers HulkSpoilers HulkSpoilers… Planet She-Hulk #1 by Stephanie Phillips and Aaron Kuder is published today with She-Hulk stranded on the planet Sakaar after the events of Imperial. Which is causing all sorts of issues, intergalactically, such as providing Peter Parker with an excuse not to go home to his girlfriend on Earth, in today's Amazing Spider-Man #15 by Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz.

British comedy is usually based on people forced to be in places or with people who they would not normally share oxygen, and that's She-Hulk right now. Which might be why, in the bath, she starts channelling Monty Python And The Holy Grail. Specifically Michael Palin…

"Strange women lying in ponds distributing swords is no basis for a system of government. Supreme executive power derives from a mandate from the masses, not from some farcical aquatic ceremony." – Michael Palin as Dennis, Monty Python And The Holy Grail

"You can't expect to wield supreme executive power just 'cause some watery tart threw a sword at you! I mean, if I went around saying I was an emperor just because some moistened bint had lobbed a scimitar at me, they'd put me away!" – Michael Palin as Dennis, Monty Python And The Holy Grail

"I have a vewy gweat fwiend in Wome called Biggus Dickus" – Michael Palin as Pontius Pilate in Monty Python's Life Of Brian. It does rather fit the pomposity of power being pricked in this series.

Looks like Dennis was wrong, that's exactly how it works. Planet She-Hulk #1 by Stephanie Phillips and Aaron Kuder is published today from Marvel Comics.

SAKAAR, PARTY OF ONE! SHE-HULK is back, and she's… stuck on Sakaar?? Spinning out of Jonathan Hickman's hit cosmic epic, IMPERIAL, Jennifer Walters made a promise to her cousin, HULK, to watch over the planet Sakaar and its people for a few days. But it's been longer than a few days, and now She-Hulk is in charge of keeping the peace on a planet at war! But Jennifer is a VERY different Hulk than the one that once smashed Sakaar into submission… is she up for the task?

THE SECRETS OF SPACE REVEALED! Spider-Man takes on a challenge of single combat to save his new crew and finds himself between a rock and a GIANT ALIEN BEAST INTENT ON HIS DEATH! Not only does Spider-Man learn aspects of his quest that he didn't expect, but his companions learn things about Spider-Man that THEY didn't expect. Witness the first full appearance of a new major character!

