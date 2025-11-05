Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: joe kelly, jonathan hickman, Longshots, pepe larraz, peter parker, Raelith Of The Wretched

The Hypocrisy Of Peter Parker In The Amazing Spider-Man #15 (Spoilers)

Amazing Spider-Man #15 by Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz is published today, with Peter Parker, Spider-Man, out among the stars and not coming back any time soon.

And found himself part of an intergalactic interdimensional fighting contest… no, not DC's K.O. but from the Mojoverse. Of who Longshots #2 by Gerry Duggan, Jonathan Hickman, and Alan Robinson, also out today, are revisiting…

And we get a bit of new Mojo-style branding… and Raelith Of The Wretched has noticed.

And we even get a Marvel Two-In-One reference, but also an issue with the Techarch suit that Peter Parker has been wearing…

The suit is enslaved to Peter Parker. And they generally don't like these things. Also in Longshots…

After all, it seems that we have a bit of a reputation as a species…

But at least Peter Parker takes a moral stance when he knows the truth. Unlike Rocket Raccoon's view, Peter Parker is not a hypocrite in this regard. But it might be, considering what he does with Raelith Of The Wretched…

I suppose his girlfriend Shay Marken is many light years away…

I don't think this kind of excuse will play however… Amazing Spider-Man #15 by Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz and Longshots #2 by Gerry Duggan, Jonathan Hickman, and Alan Robinson are both published today.

Amazing Spider-Man #15 by Joe Kelly, Pepe Larraz

THE SECRETS OF SPACE REVEALED! Spider-Man takes on a challenge of single combat to save his new crew and finds himself between a rock and a GIANT ALIEN BEAST INTENT ON HIS DEATH! Not only does Spider-Man learn aspects of his quest that he didn't expect, but his companions learn things about Spider-Man that THEY didn't expect. Witness the first full appearance of a new major character!

HOW I LEARNED TO STOP WORRYING AND LOVE MOJO! X YEARS LATER, the stage is set for a show unlike any other! One so violent, so vile, we have to put the X-BABIES on the cover otherwise we'd have to be a polybagged RED BAND BOOK! Watch as your favorite characters get plucked from existence and destroyed – all for YOUR entertainment! You can't miss out on this ABSOLUTE MOJO BOOK!* ORDER AND PREORDER THIS BOOK NOW: MOJO DEMANDS IT!

