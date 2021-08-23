Moon Knight #8 Sienkiewicz CGC Copy On Auction At Heritage Auctions

Moon Knight is really starting to make a ton of noise in the back issue market, and as people are being priced out of the big ones like Werewolf By Night # 32 and his early solo series issues, collectors are starting to move on to key covers and such. One of those is Moon Knight #8 from 1981. This is the era that saw Bill Sienkiewicz on art and one of the more underrated runs in the character's history. Taking bids right now at Heritage Auctions is one of the highest-graded copies of that book, a 9.6. The census at CGC only has 13 copies graded higher. Currently sitting at only $62, you can bet this one is going to shoot up higher. Check out the Moon Knight goodness below.

One Of The Best Moon Knight Covers Of All-Time

"Moon Knight #8 (Marvel, 1981) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages. Bill Sienkiewicz cover and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $6. CGC census 8/21: 59 in 9.6, 13 higher. Marc Spector's lost his mind! What was left of it to lose, that is. Moon Knight fights the Werewolves after being infected with hallucinogenic water. Marlene succumbs to homicidal mania. How will he handle the enemy in his home? Written by Doug Moench and drawn by Bill Sienkiewicz with inks from Frank Giacoia. Colors by Roger Slifer, letters by Joe Rosen."

Honestly, any of these guys' appearances are a smart investment at this point, as the comic world eagerly awaits the Disney+ series starring Oscar Issac. That is filming now, so you still have time to snatch these up before they really get out of hand. Go here to check out more info and place a bid on this one, and while you are there, check out the other issues taking bids right now. You might as well scoop up a ton of Moon Knight all at once, right?