Moon Knight Beats Trial Of Magneto in Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

Moon Knight #2 X-Men The Trial of Magneto #1 Kang the Conqueror #1 Batman Catwoman #6 Star Wars War of the Bounty Hunters #3 Sinister War #3 Guardians of the Galaxy #17 Way of X #5 Star Wars #16 Walking Dead Deluxe #21

Graham Crackers Comics – Marvel dominated our top 10 this week with 8 out of 10 spots, including 1-4. No real surprise with Trial of Magneto being number one. Everyone is dying to see what happens with the current state of the X Universe after that bombshell reveal.

Salesfish: I'm anticipating a crash on Moon Knight's numbers in a few issues, I've been around for 5 launches and it's always the same story but right now it is the highest seller this week by a substantial number. Trial of Magneto and Batman Catwoman both fall in right about the same numbers sold and Kang the Conqueror did excellent no doubt due to the reveal in Disney Plus' Loki and it had really sharp art and a solid cover.

Dr. No's Comics & Games SuperStore: Marvel dominated our store's top ten titles this week with seven out of ten, including the top three slots. DC had two, while Image took one slot with Walking Dead Deluxe, which is not only holding its sales but increasing in the past month or two!

Summit Comics & Games: Eat The Rich almost got into the top #10. Finished #11. Bad Idea with a top #5. I cheer for the Indies.

