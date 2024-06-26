Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Blood Hunt, moon knight

Moon Knight: Fist Of Khonshu #0 In Stores Today… Well Some Stores

Bleeding Cool scooped the news that comic stores were receiving a surprise free comic today, one per store, Moon Knight: Fist Of Khonshu #0

This morning, Bleeding Cool scooped the news that comic book stores were receiving a surprise free comic today, one per store: Moon Knight: Fist Of Khonshu #0, tied in with the current Blood Hunt event. This evening, they put out a press release announcing the comic in question.

"Following Marc Spector's triumphant return in Blood Hunt #4, Jed MacKay and Alessandro Cappuccio's acclaimed run on Moon Knight continues this October in MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #1. This week, comic shops received a surprise promo variant of MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #0, a special prelude issue to the new series, that they can order additional copies of now."

And here is it in the flesh. Front and back.

The problem is that plenty of stores did not. Especially it seems those reliant on Diamond Comic Distributors rather than Penguin Random House. It looks like everyone else may have to wait until next week… when a less limited edition of the comic will be made available to comic stores, as many as they want. And followed by a new ongoing series in October. Actually, there's also something here we will have to return to in a minute, but let's stick with Moon Knight #0 for now.

"In today's pulse-pounding Blood Hunt #4, the tide of battle shifted thanks to the intervention of the newly-freed Khonshu, who unleashed his army of past Moon Knights on the vampire hordes, including his most recent fallen avatar—Marc Spector! With Marc Spector resurrected, a new phase of Moon Knight storytelling begins this October in MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #1. The new series is the latest evolution of Jed MacKay and Alessandro Cappuccio's redefining run that began in 2021's Moon Knight and continued in the wake of Marc's death in the current Vengeance of the Moon Knight series."

"To herald the launch, comic shops received a special surprise shadow drop variant edition of MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #0 this week! This unannounced issue follows up on the events of Blood Hunt #4 and not only is it an essential chapter, it's also a perfect starting point for readers who want to jump into one of the hottest modern Marvel sagas. The issue underscores the scope of MacKay and Cappuccio's riveting take on the Moon Knight mythos by spotlighting the now-iconic crew of the Midnight Mission, shedding light on recent developments, and setting the stage for Marc Spector's next era! This week, retailers received a variant cover of MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #0 by Cappuccio, but they can immediately order copies of the issue featuring a main cover by E.M. Gist to be delivered for a 7/3 on-sale date. "FULL MOON RISING! As an avatar and agent of the Egyptian God of the Moon, Khonshu, former mercenary Marc Spector has died and come back to life on more than one occasion. To the ignorant, his fate beyond death's grasp may seem idyllic, but being chosen as a fists of Khonshu comes with a heavy cost! And, like bones in a street fight, Marc Spector, and the multitudes he contains, may be about to break! "The father, freed. The son, returned. Marc Spector, Jake Lockley and Stephen Grant hit the streets once more as Moon Knight, and he's making up for lost time," MacKay shared. "The streets have changed since Moon Knight died, and I'm excited to explore how he deals with all-new threats to his territory along with fellow Midnight Missionaries Alessandro Cappucio, Rachelle Rosenberg and Devmalya Pramanik! MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #1 marks the 40th issue of our time with Moon Knight- and we've got plenty more that we're looking forward to sharing with you!" MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #0 – 75960620928600011

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

Cover by E.M. GIST

Surprise Variant Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

On Sale 7/3 MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #1

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

Cover by DAVIDE PARATORE

On Sale 10/16

