Marvel Sends a Surprise Blood Hunt: Moon Knight #0, One Copy Per Store

Comic book retailers have received, one per store, a copy of a brand new Moon Knight #0 comic , tying in with Blood Hunt.

Moon Knight is playing a big part in today's Blood Hunt event comic crossover, both in Blood Hunt #4 and Vengeance Of The Moon Knight #6, as the heroes get a partial break, to blaze in reflected glory. There's a spoiler there if you look hard. But I also understand that comic book retailers received, one per store, a copy of a brand new Moon Knight #0 comic book, tying in with Blood Hunt but telling its own story. I am sure it will be represented or released digitally at some point, one per store for an important Blood Hunt tie-in is quite mean. And I don't even have any visuals of it and no one yet has even thought to put a copy on eBay. I also understand that British stores will be getting their copy, next week, because of delays with Penguin Random House handing over to Diamond UK.

But they have succeeded in keeping things quiet. Maybe too quiet. You know, in order for something to be a collectable, a surprise for readers and buyers there a) have to be copies out there and b) people have to know about it. Well, that appeared to be Bleeding Cool's role today. Let me know if you see any Blood Hunt: Moon Knight #0 copies out in the wild, photographs are always appreciated.

Blood Hunt, written by Jed MacKay with art by Pepe Larraz and Marte Gracia, involves the rise of the Vampire Nation in the Marvel Universe, which has been united by a single vision for the first time in millennia and led by a turncoat Blade… with the world turned dark courtesy of the Darkforce users of the world, Doctor Strange and Miles Morales turned to vampirism, the Blood Coven vampire superheroes taking down the Avengers, and Dracula fighting alongside the heroes against his former vampire compatriots to try and restore some kind of order.

