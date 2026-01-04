More Details On Boom And Dark Horse For Comics Giveaway Day 2026

Posted in: Avengers, AWA, Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Dark Horse Comics, IDW, Mad Cave Studios, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Titan, Tokyopop, Vault, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: Comics Giveaway Day, Ignition Press, Penguin Random House, Random House, Ten Speed

This year, Free Comic Book Day is scheduled for the 2nd of May, organised by Universal Distribution in collaboration with Lunar Distribution, and followed by Comics Giveaway Day, hosted by Penguin Random House on the same day. However, they wouldn't work with Universal, so it's a different name, organisation, method, timing, and price of distribution. We still don't know about Image and DC Comics' plans through Lunar, but we now have more information about the offerings from Boom, Dark Horse, Ignition, Random House, Ten Speed, TokyoPop, and Penguin Random House for 2026… Here's everything we have so far from both organisations.

MIND MGMT FORT PSYCHO SPECIAL FCBD 2026 – BUNDLE OF 25

(W) Matt Kindt (A/CA) Brian Hurtt, Matt Kindt

"From the mind of New York Times best-selling, Eisner Award-nominated creative powerhouse Matt Kindt (BRZRKR), welcome to FLUX HOUSE – the first and only comics imprint designed to conjoin directly with your nervous system to deliver controlled bursts of paranoia, anxiety, and adrenaline as designated by our mysterious benefactors at Oni Press. Before the arrival of Kindt's first two shrapnel-laced new series under the FLUX HOUSE banner – MIND MGMT: NEW & IMPROVED in June, and FORT PSYCHO with co-creator/artist Brian Hurtt (The Sixth Gun) in August – experience the psychotropic effects of FLUX HOUSE firsthand with this EXCLUSIVE DOUBLE FEATURE … featuring TWO BRAND-NEW SHORT STORIES debuting first right here, ONLY ON FREE COMIC BOOK DAY! First: Congratulations! You have been selected to join the ranks of MIND MGMT – the secretive agency rumored to influence global affairs from the shadows through assassination, sabotage, and psychic espionage. In the hands of our elite instructors, you will be schooled in the exotic arts of mental manipulation, information warfare, subliminal conditioning, and more. This comic book is part of your training. Read on to discover who we are, who we are fighting, and why our lives are no longer our own in this self-contained, educational introduction to the vast underground network we call MIND MGMT: NEW & IMPROVED #1, as written and drawn by Matt Kindt. Then: BOOM! BANG! DUCK! For the international commandos codenamed SHIV, LYCAN, and DRAGONFLY, a routine mission to catch-and-kill a fugitive from the world's most wanted terror sect is about to go very, very wrong. Who are THE SEVEN SEALS? And what terrible price will the men and women of FORT PSYCHO pay to bring them to justice? Master storytellers Matt Kindt and Brian Hurtt present an all-new, high-octane prelude to the events of FORT PSYCHO #1 – the action comic so extreme, it might just catch on fire."