More Hulking & Wiccan From Marvel by Josh Trujillo & tokitokororo

Today sees the publication of Hulking & Wiccan #1, the print version of the Marvel Unlimited Infinity comic book by Josh Trujillo, Jodi Nishijima and Matt Milla from last November. The four-part webtoon comic ha been collected into one print comic, and timed for publication with Pride Month, featuring husband and wife Shi'Ar/Kree Emperor Billy and Teddy, finding their way to a life together. Well the oriunt version also includes a tease of more to come from Josh Trufillo and tokitokororo, with Marvel Unlimited, naturally,as its home.

When Hulkling's alternate-universe boyfriend, Goebig, shows up at the palace in desperate need of heroic aid, Wiccan must reckon with the scope of his power–and what it means to have faith in a partnership.

HULKLING AND WICCAN #1

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Josh Trujillo (A) Jodi Nishijima (CA) Peach Momoko

Hulking & Wiccan have found their happy ending at last…or have they? When a magical artifact shows them the paths not taken in life and love, will Billy and Teddy find their way back to each other? Will they even want to?

The hit Infinity comic by Josh Trujillo (UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA) and Jodi Nishijima (SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE) appears in print for the first time!

RATED T+In Shops: Jun 15, 2022 SRP: $5.99 Hulkling & Wiccan Infinity Comic (2021) #1

Published:

November 01, 2021

POSSIBILITIES PART 1 Cosmic couple Hulkling and Wiccan have found their happy ending at last… or have they? When a magical artifact shows them the paths not taken in life and love, will Billy and Teddy find their way back to each other? Will they even want to? Don't miss this sensational series debut by Josh Trujillo, Jodi Nishijima, and Matt Milla! Hulkling & Wiccan Infinity Comic (2021) #2

Published:

November 08, 2021

"Possibilities" Part 2 Wiccan and Hulkling continue their lives with their "perfect" partners. But true love never dies. Hulkling & Wiccan Infinity Comic (2021) #3

Published:

November 15, 2021

Hulkling and Wiccan experience a powerful revelation that may disturb the cosmic balance. Hulkling & Wiccan Infinity Comic (2021) #4

Published:

November 22, 2021

Series finale! Hulkling and Wiccan (finally) face the magical manipulations of Agatha Harkness!