More Marvel Comics Creative Changes For May

Bleeding Cool has often run the Ch-Ch-Changes columns over the years, looking at slips between solicitation and publication when it comes to creative credit changes. But the current Marvel list is rather more major than usual. Why? Well, healthcare issues – especially outside the US without high vaccine levels – can be an issue, regarding the coronavirus, Bleeding Cool is aware that across the board, pencillers, inkers, colourists and letterers have been affected, as well as postal services, leading to delays in production, and editors bringing in other creators to help smooth publication. Or creators could just a) be late b) be on time but editorial thought they'd be early c) production just picked a date out of the air and crossed their fingers.

Anyway, the current solicitations for Marvel comics being published in May are going through changes. We've already looked a few today, here are a handful more.

Fantastic Four #32 will be drawn by Javier Rodriguez , along with the previously solicited R.B. Silva.

, along with the previously solicited Heroes Reborn: Hyperion And Imperial Guard #1 will now be drawn by Stephen Byrn e, along with the previously solicited Michele Bandini.

e, along with the previously solicited Mighty Valkyries #2 will now be drawn by Erica D'Urso , along with the previously solicited Mattia De Iulis.

, along with the previously solicited Maestro: War And Pax #5 will now be drawn by German Peralta, along with the previously solicited Javier Pina.

Here are the new solicits:

FANTASTIC FOUR #32

MARVEL COMICS

MAR210539

(W) Dan Slott (A) R. B. Silva, Javier Rodriguez (CA) Mark Brooks

THE BRIDE OF DOOM!

Part 1: "Betrothal"

The HUMAN TORCH's love life is changed forever when he must choose between his soulmate and his ex-wife…

And is Johnny Storm's first heartbreak, CRYSTAL, back in the book?! This is all too much! Fortunately, there is also a lot of punching, hitting and clobbering going on! All this and an ominous decree by DOCTOR DOOM! PLUS: A second tale in which Reed Richards duels Doctor Doom for the strangest prize imaginable! Rated T In Shops: May 12, 2021 SRP: $4.99

HEROES REBORN HYPERION AND IMPERIAL GUARD #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAR210535

(W) Ryan Cady (A) Michele Bandini, Stephen Byrne (CA) Chris Sprouse

The teenage Hyperion's cosmic quests with his Shi'ar friends near their end, but none of the young heroes are ready to say farewell. A quick mission in the Negative Zone sounds like the perfect coda to a storied fellowship…but what awaits Hyperion, Gladiator and the rest is horror and agony beyond their wildest nightmares!

Also included in this issue: a special preview of the new spinoff series, THE STARJAMMERS!

Rated T+In Shops: May 12, 2021 SRP: $4.99

MIGHTY VALKYRIES #2 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

MAR210566

(W) Jason Aaron, Torunn Gronbekk (A) Erica D'urso (A/CA) Mattia De Iulis

THE MYSTERY OF THE NEWEST VALKYRIE UNFOLDS!

The biggest new addition to the Marvel Universe finally fulfills a promise years in the making! On the planet of Perdita lives an ancient power – imprisoned. Leashed. Valkyrie goes to free it – and herself. And she must work quickly, for back on Midgard, Jane Foster has fallen into the sights of Kraven the Hunter! The killer stalks a beast from another plane, one whom Loki claims threatens the lives of every mortal. But there is more to this creature than meets the eye. Can the gaze of a Valkyrie reveal the secrets behind the wolf and his unearthly origin?

Rated T+In Shops: May 19, 2021 SRP: $3.99

MAESTRO WAR AND PAX #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

MAR210638

(W) Peter David (A) Javier Pina, German Peralta (CA) Dale Keown

DOOM. The Maestro thought he knew his enemy. He thought he was facing a band of gods. The truth…is so much worse. Rated T+In Shops: May 26, 2021 SRP: $3.99