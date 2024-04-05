More Marvel, DC, Dark Horse, Titan, 2000AD & Oni Omnibuses For 2024

Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Crisis, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Rebellion / 2000AD, Spider-Man, Superman, Titan, X-Men | Tagged: omnibus, wet moon

Marvel Comics, DC Comics, Dark Horse, Titan, 2000AD, Oni and more continue to push out their Omnibus collections, though some have seen their schedule slip. But here are a bunch planned for later 2024 courtesy of Amazon, PRH and more. And it begins with an Omnibus for Bruce Wayne: Murderer Turned Fugitive. Just don't ask why Failsafe wasn't triggered…

Batman Bruce Wayne: Murderer Turned Fugitive Omnibus Hardcover – December 17, 2024

by Kelley Puckett, Patton Oswalt, Ed Brubaker, Damion Scott, Sergio Aragones

Bruce or Batman? Guilty or innocent? The can't-miss story is collected in Batman: Bruce Wayne – Murderer Turned Fugitive Omnibus! After being found with the dead body of Vesper Fairchild in his arms, Bruce Wayne is arrested for her murder. Looking to prove Bruce's innocence, Nightwing, Robin and Batgirl quickly begin an investigation to discover the true killer. But as the mystery unfolds, evidence of Bruce's guilt mounts and even his closest allies begin to question their mentor's innocence. Tired of portraying himself as someone he is not and further embracing the freedom of his masked identity, Bruce decides to lay his millionaire playboy alter ego to rest and live life only as the Batman. Indicted for killing his sometime girlfriend Vesper Fairchild, Bruce Wayne is sent to Blackgate Prison…only to escape, launching a citywide manhunt. Now Batman has now gone to ground—renouncing his true identity and operating deeper in the shadows than ever before. It falls to his extended family—Nightwing, Robin, Oracle, Batgirl, Spoiler, and Alfred to figure out who really did commit the murder. While the clues point to a possible setup, no one can deny that those same clues might point to Batman's actual guilt. Collecting BATGIRL #24, 27, 29, and 33, BATMAN #599-607, BATMAN: GOTHAM KNIGHTS #25-32, BATMAN: THE 10-CENT ADVENTURE #1, BIRDS OF PREY #39, 40-41, 43, DETECTIVE COMICS #766-775, NIGHTWING #65-66, 68-69 and ROBIN #98-99.

Superman: Exile and Other Stories Omnibus Hardcover – November 26, 2024

by George Perez, Jerry Ordway, Roger Stern, Curtis Swan

The late 1980s stories that set the stage for the epic "The Death of Superman" storyline are collected in a special hardcover Omnibus edition. Featuring stories and art by Jerry Ordway, George Pérez, Mike Mignola and others, these tales include appearances by Lex Luthor, Lois Lane, interplanetary warlord Mongul, the fifth-dimensional imp known as Mr. Mxyzptlk and more, plus the debut of the Eradicator, a key player in the post "Death of Superman" era. Collects THE ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN #445-459, SUPERMAN #23-27, ACTION COMICS #643-646 and ACTION COMICS ANNUAL #2.

Wet Moon 20th Anniversary Omnibus Vol. 1 Paperback – November 26, 2024

by Sophie Campbell

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Sophie Campbell's landmark series Wet Moon, the first of three softcover omnibus volumes collects the stories Feeble Wanderings and Unseen Feet, now in a larger trim size with newly illustrated covers and a never-before-seen introduction from Campbell herself. An unusually usual day-to-day story in the Deep South, set in the Gothic, swampy southern town of Wet Moon, a place fraught with lousy love lives, teen angst, and shadowy rednecks. As Cleo Lovedrop heads off for college at the local art school, she's haunted by her melancholic past. Elsewhere, Trilby deals with unsettled emotional and sexual issues, and keeping her secret habits hidden from everyone. And Audrey comes to the realization that, despite all her efforts, she always causes her friends distress, while Fern, a peculiar girl who lives in an isolated mansion in the bayou, begins to notice Cleo and her friends. Goths, friendship, romance, sex, betrayal, gossip, cats, murder, guilt, a squirrel monkey, and all the terrible and wonderful things people do to each other can be found in the pages of Wet Moon.

The Savage Sword of Conan: The Original Comics Omnibus Vol.4 Hardcover – November 19, 2024

by Roy Thomas, John Buscema

The greatest hero in sword-and-sorcery history. This is the legend of Conan! Conan returns for another massive Omnibus collection! The barbarian wields his savage sword against a massive winged monster that guards a tower holding a weather-controlling gem – then finds himself surrounded by an army of Picts with their own witch-doctor protector! In THE TREASURE OF TRANICOS, Conan matches wits with a band of pirates who'd rather kill each other than share any of the loot – all while the wicked Thoth-Amon stalks them from the shadows. And the four-part epic CONAN THE LIBERATOR sees Conan realize his destiny as he raises an army to overthrow the mad king Numedides! Featuring the stories by Roy Thomas with stunning art by John Buscema, Gil Kane and more!

Cyberpunk 2077 Omnibus Volume 1 Paperback – October 15, 2024

by Bartosz Sztybor, Cullen Bunn, Miguel Valderrama, Jesús Hervás, Roberto Ricci

A collection of over 300 pages of blood, flesh, and steel cyberpunk action! In Trauma Team, the sole surviving member of a trauma team squad goes back into the field only to face her living nightmare once again. In You Have My Word, a family is torn apart, forcing a grandmother to return to a life she left behind to seek revenge. And in Blackout, a braindance technician fights his inner demons while planning the perfect heist. Collects Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team #1–#4, Cyberpunk 2077: You Have My Word #1–#4, and Cyberpunk 2077: Blackout #1–#4, and features a cover gallery and expanded sketchbook section!

Black Hammer Omnibus Volume 3 Paperback – October 8, 2024

by Jeff Lemire, Caitlin Yarsky, Malachi Ward, Matthew Sheean

The Eisner Award–winning superhero saga returns in this story picking up years later with new series artists Caitlin Yarsky, Malachi Ward, and Matthew Sheean. Years after Black Hammer and the rest of Spiral City's greatest heroes seemingly died defeating the cosmic despot known as Anti-God, Lucy Weber, the daughter of Black Hammer, took up his mantle and carried on the legacy of her father. Years after that, Lucy, and the world, have moved on. Living in the suburbs of Spiral City, Lucy is married and has children. But all is not blissful. Her marriage is falling apart, her job has reached a dead end, and for mysterious reasons, she hasn't picked up the hammer in years. But, as her domestic life begins to crumble, the secrets of the last twenty years, and the reasons Lucy really gave up being Black Hammer, begin to resurface, threatening her family, and the peace she has tried hard to find for herself. Collects Black Hammer Reborn #1–#12 in a deluxe, oversized paperback format with a new cover, sketchbook extras, and more!

Fiends of the Eastern Front Omnibus Volume 2 Paperback – October 8, 2024

by Ian Edginton, Tiernen Trevallion

The second omnibus in the Fiends of the Eastern Front series, collecting Ian Edginton and Tiernen Trevallion's thrilling horror tales into a new, definitive edition. In 1970, Lieutenant Tim Wilson is haunted by the memories of war – not just the bloodshed of the battlefield, but the horrors witnessed at the hand of Captain Constanta, who rescued him after a gruesome encounter with the King-Bats of Maximilian Von Klorr – the Black Max himself! Years later, Lt. Wilson sets on a journey to hunt down Constanta in his native Romania, and uncovers his origins among beasts and creatures of magic. Collecting the work of Ian Edginton and Tiernen Trevallion, the second omnibus of Fiends of the Eastern Front follows Constanta's bloody trail across history, and brings monstrous terror from the skies of wartime France to the streets of 1960s London.

Mirka Andolfo's Hot Paprika Omnibus Hardcover – October 1, 2024

Bridget Jones's Diary meets Sex and the City with a pinch of The Devil Wears Prada in an international hit by acclaimed creator MIRKA ANDOLFO (UNNATURAL, MERCY). The 2022 Harvey Award winner for Best International Book is back in a prestige omnibus edition that's spicier than ever! Paprika is a successful businesswoman whose career consumes her life, forcing her to neglect her personal needs, as well as her friends and family. Her heart is broken from a previous relationship and its consequences, and a rigid upbringing has made her a very introverted person. She wants a romantic relationship, but she doesn't know what she's doing. Not like Dill, a suave, handsome delivery boy with an angelic attitude and a gaggle of adoring fans. He doesn't have a worry in the world, and that makes Paprika very nervous. But maybe he's the guy who can help her with her feelings—and with sex. This "hot" director's cut edition, now available to American readers for the first time, features "spicier" panels, newly redrawn by MIRKA ANDOLFO herself, and is printed as the series was originally conceived—not in color, but in black, white, and fluorescent pink! Collects MIRKA ANDOLFO'S SWEET PAPRIKA #1-12

Guide to the TidalWave Universe OMNIBUS Paperback – December 4, 2024

by Darren G Davis

Experience over 300 pages of content from some of the most prominent comic book artists in the industry! This series serves as the ultimate guide for every TidalWave fan, delving into the extensive publishing history of the brand's characters. Featuring encyclopedic entries accompanied by stunning art from industry leaders, you'll explore the origins of your beloved characters. Have you ever wondered about Isis's height or the 10th Muse's eye color? Look no further; it's all covered here. Additionally, uncover details about their powers, equipment, histories, and more!

