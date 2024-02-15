Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: omnibus, wolverine, x-force

More Marvel Omnibuses For Late 2024 & Early 2025

And now a look at a few new upcoming Marvel Omnibuses for late 2024 and early 2025, courtesy of Amazon, Penguin and Omar

Article Summary Discover new Marvel Omnibuses for late 2024 and early 2025 including iconic story arcs.

Anticipate the Ghost Rider, Thor by Cates & Klein, and Moon Knight Omnibus releases.

Get ready for X-Men: X-Tinction Agenda and Death of Wolverine epic collections.

Look forward to new printings of Punisher MAX and more classic Marvel tales.

And now a look at a few new upcoming Marvel Omnibuses for late 2024 and early 2025, courtesy of Amazon, Penguin and Omar on the Near Mint YouTube channel…

September 2024

MICRONAUTS: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 2

COLLECTS: MIGRONAUTS (1979) 30-54

GHOST RIDER: DANNY KETCH OMNIBUS VOL. 1 (Ghost Rider, 1) Hardcover – September 3, 2024

by Howard Mackie, Javier Saltares, Mark Texeira, 1216 pages

A fan-favorite era for the Spirit of Vengeance! Young Danny Ketch becomes the new Ghost Rider – and rides flaming-head-first into a gang war sparked by the deadly Deathwatch! Danny's baptism of fire continues with terrifying battles against Blackout, Mister Hyde, the Scarecrow, Nightmare, Hobgoblin, Zodiak and more! But when Johnny Blaze, the former Ghost Rider, enters his life, will the embittered ex-hero become a friend – or a deadly foe? Plus: The gritty new Ghost Rider makes his presence felt across the Marvel Universe – sharing adventures with Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Wolverine, Cable, the Punisher and more! Collecting GHOST RIDER (1990) #1-24; SPIDER-MAN (1990) #6-7; MARC SPECTOR: MOON KNIGHT #25; DOCTOR STRANGE, SORCERER SUPREME #28; PUNISHER WAR JOURNAL (1988) #29-30; GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE/PUNISHER: HEARTS OF DARKNESS; and material from MARVEL HOLIDAY SPECIAL (1991) #1, and MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #64-71 and #90-118.

THOR BY CATES & KLEIN OMNIBUS – September 17, 2024

October 2024

MOON KNIGHT BY JED MACKAY OMNIBUS Hardcover – October 8, 2024

by Jed MacKay, Danny Lore, Alessandro Cappuccio, Greg Capullo

From the mysterious Midnight Mission, Moon Knight shelters his people from the weird and horrible – stalking the rooftops and alleys marked with his crescent-moon tag, bringing violence to any who would harm his flock. While Khonshu languishes in prison, Marc Spector's sacred duty must still be observed: the protection of those who travel at night. But what happens when those he would save are turned into weapons against him? Moon Knight must reckon with the sinister plots of Zodiac, wage war with the vampires of the Structure and face a challenge to his status as Fist of Khonshu from a new vigilante on the scene: The Hunter's Moon is rising! Will Marc's solemn mission prove his undoing? Collecting MOON KNIGHT (2021) #1-30, DEVIL'S REIGN: MOON KNIGHT, MOON KNIGHT ANNUAL (2022) #1, and material from MOON KNIGHT ANNUAL (2023) #1 and AVENGERS (2018) #45.

X-MEN: X-TINCTION AGENDA OMNIBUS

Collects: UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) 270-272, NEW MUTANTS (1983) 95-97, X-FACTOR (1986) 60-62, X-MEN ANNUAL (1970) 14-15, X-MEN: SPOTLIGHT ON STARJAMMERS (1990) 1-2; MATERIAL FROM FANTASTIC FOUR ANNUAL (1963) 23; NEW MUTANTS ANNUAL (1984) 6-7; X-FACTOR ANNUAL (1986) 5-6; NEW WARRIORS ANNUAL (1991) 1; MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) 10-17, 24-32, 41, 43, 48-49; MARVEL SUPER-HEROES (1990) 2, 6-8; MARVEL HOLIDAY SPECIAL (1991) 1; MARVEL TALES (1964) 262

November 2024

X-MEN: DECIMATION OMNIBUS

COLLECTS: Collects: HOUSE OF M (2005) 8, MUTOPIA X (2005) 5, DECIMATION: HOUSE OF M – THE DAY AFTER (2005), X-MEN (1991) 177-179, NEW X-MEN (2004) 20-24, X-FACTOR (2005) 1-4, GENERATION M (2005) 1-5, SON OF M (2005) 1-6, X-MEN: THE 198 (2006) 1-5, SENTINEL SQUAD O*N*E (2006) 1-5, NEW AVENGERS (2004) 16-20, X-MEN UNLIMITED (2014) 13, X-MEN: THE 198 FILES (2006)

HULK BY CATES & OTTLEY OMNIBUS – November 12, 2024

December 2024

DEATH OF WOLVERINE OMNIBUS

COLLECTS: WOLVERINE (2013) 1-13, WOLVERINE (2014) 1-12, WOLVERINE ANNUAL (2014) 1, MARVEL 75TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION (2014) 1 (WOLVERINE STORY), DEATH OF WOLVERINE (2014) 1-4, DEATH OF WOLVERINE: THE WEAPON X PROGRAM (2014) 1-5, DEATH OF WOLVERINE: THE LOGAN LEGACY (2014) 1-7, DEATH OF WOLVERINE: DEADPOOL & CAPTAIN AMERICA (2014) 1, DEATH OF WOLVERINE: LIFE AFTER LOGAN(2014) 1, NIGHTCRAWLER (2014) 7, WOLVERINE & THE X-MEN (2014) 10-11, STORM (2014) 4-5

X-FORCE OMNIBUS VOL.1

Collects: NEW MUTANTS (1983) 98-100, NEW MUTANTS ANNUAL (1984) 7, X-MEN ANNUAL (1970) 15, X-FACTOR ANNUAL (1986) 6, X-FORCE (1991) 1-15, SPIDER-MAN (1990) 16, CABLE: BLOOD AND METAL (1992) 1-2; MATERIAL FROM NEW WARRIORS ANNUAL (1991) 1, X-FORCE ANNUAL (1992) 1

January 2025

MICRONAUTS: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 3

COLLECTS: MICRONAUTS (1979) 55-59 and MICRONAUTS: THE NEW VOYAGES (1984) 1-20

And new editions for the following:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!