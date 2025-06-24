Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: jonathan hickman, peach momoko, ultimate
More On Rumours Of The Ultimate Universe's Conclusion After Two Years
- Rumors swirl about the Ultimate Universe ending after two years, sparked by Zack Davisson's deleted posts.
- Peach Momoko’s team says the future of the Ultimate Universe is still unknown and not yet decided.
- The Maker’s return is set for six months from now, possibly reshaping Marvel’s new Ultimate Universe.
- Ultimate Universe comics play out in real time, with heroes removed or turned villains under The Maker’s rule.
The current Ultimate Universe comic book titles from Marvel Comics are taking place in real time, and sees the new Ultimate world as created by the Ultimate Reed Richards, The Maker. He removed many of the superheroes from the timeline and rallied those that did to his cause of power and control. He established a version of The City at Latveria and became known as the Imperator of this world, reshaping international politics and creating a new world order. He even killed the Fantastic Four, aside from Reed Richards, who he turned into Doctor Doom. Howard Stark trapped the Maker inside the City for two years after realising his true intentions. And there is six months to go until the Maker re-emerges… and we see if there is a new Ultimate Universe or not.