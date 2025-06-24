More On Rumours Of The Ultimate Universe's Conclusion After Two Years

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: jonathan hickman, peach momoko, ultimate

More on rumours of the Ultimate Universe's possible conclusion after two years...

Zack Davission on BlueSky, that stated that the Ultimate Universe was coming to an end after an intended two years, and the emergence of the Ultimate Reed Richards, The Maker, from the two year prison he has been kept, as the comic books have played out in real time over twenty-four months. Saying "We're working on issue #18 now. We have six more issues to go. If you haven't figured out yet that this is the story we are telling…" and concluding, "I mean, things can always change. But that was announced at the beginning of the series. It's supposed to be 24 months in real time." A few days ago, Bleeding Cool reported on a number of deleted bleets from Ultimate X-Men co-writeron BlueSky, that stated that the Ultimate Universe was coming to an end after an intended two years, and the emergence of the Ultimate Reed Richards, The Maker, from the two year prison he has been kept, as the comic books have played out in real time over twenty-four months. Saying "We're working on issue #18 now. We have six more issues to go. If you haven't figured out yet that this is the story we are telling…" and concluding, "I mean, things can always change. But that was announced at the beginning of the series. It's supposed to be 24 months in real time."

But in a follow up. and a private direct message on X from the husband of Ultimate X-Men artist and co-writer Peach Momoko, Yo Mutsu, to user Shawstacular, confirmed by Bleeding Cool, he told them "Hello. Sorry for the confusion. We don't know why Zack wrote that because we and probably no one (other than maybe Hickman?) really knows what's next. Or even when it is planned to end."

So… still all up in the air? Marvel wouldn't kill the new golden goose so soon, surely?

The current Ultimate Universe comic book titles from Marvel Comics are taking place in real time, and sees the new Ultimate world as created by the Ultimate Reed Richards, The Maker. He removed many of the superheroes from the timeline and rallied those that did to his cause of power and control. He established a version of The City at Latveria and became known as the Imperator of this world, reshaping international politics and creating a new world order. He even killed the Fantastic Four, aside from Reed Richards, who he turned into Doctor Doom. Howard Stark trapped the Maker inside the City for two years after realising his true intentions. And there is six months to go until the Maker re-emerges… and we see if there is a new Ultimate Universe or not.

