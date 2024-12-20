Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, Dynamite, IDW, Image, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Titan, Valiant | Tagged: diamond, previews

Mouse Guard, Out Of Alacatraz, Free For All on Next Week's Previews

Article Summary Previews catalog arrives December 25th featuring March 2025 releases.

Mouse Guard: Dawn of the Black Axe #1 by David Petersen leads from Boom Studios.

Gems of the Month highlight comics from BOOM!, Dynamite, Image, Marvel, and Titan Comics.

Exclusive order forms feature Contra: Operation Kaluga Hiya Toys figures.

The January edition of Diamond Comic Distributors' monthly Previews catalog arrives digitally today and at your local comic shop on December 25th, features comic books, graphic novels, toys, and other pop culture merchandise scheduled to go on sale beginning March 2025. Boom Studios takes the front cover with Mouse Guard: Dawn of the Black Axe #1, as David Petersen returns to his murine fantasy Mouse Guard with artist Gabriel Rodriguez. While Oni Press doubles up on the back with Christopher Cantwell and Tylor Crook's Out of Alcatraz #1 and Patrick Horvath's Free for All #1. The catalogue spine features Art Baltazar as the Free Comic Book Day 2025 Commemorative Artist. The Consumer and retailer order forms feature two exclusive Hiya Toys figures based on Contra: Operation Kaluga—the Bill Rizer Exquisite Basic Figure and the Lance Bean Exquisite Basic Figure.

Gems of the Month: January's PREVIEWS Gems of the Month include:

BOOM! Studios' Mouse Guard: Dawn of the Black Axe #1 ( JAN250018) and Last Boy #1 ( JAN250020)

Dynamite Entertainment's Space Ghost/Jonny Quest: Space Quest #1 ( JAN250149), Thundercats: Lost #1 ( JAN250089), and Vampirella #1 ( JAN250107)

Image Comics' Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #1 ( JAN250459) and We're Taking Everyone Down With Us #1 ( JAN250469)

Marvel Comics' Godzilla vs. The Fantastic Four #1 ( JAN250651)

Titan Comics' Conan the Barbarian: The Original Comics Omnibus Volume 6( JAN250390) and Solomon Kane: The Serpent Ring #1 ( JAN250378)

Deluxe Publishers: Among the Featured items from the Deluxe Publishers this month:

ABLAZE Publishing' Cold Hard Cash Volume 1: A Martha Chainey Escapade ( JAN251042) and Medusa & Perseus HC ( JAN251043)

Archie Comics' Archie Is Mr. Justice #3 ( JAN251115)

DSTLRY Media's Defiant #1 ( JAN251132) and Midnight Airlines #1 ( JAN251126)

Massive Publishing's Detective Kaiju #1 ( JAN251081) and The Plot Holes Volume 1 TP ( JAN251079)

Zenescope Entertainment's Grimm Fairy Tales 20th-Anniversary Pinup Special ( JAN251102)

We'll probably have some more details on a number of those items today and over the weekend on Bleeding Cool as well.

