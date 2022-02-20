Ms. Marvel: Beyond the Limit #3 Preview: Gimmick Infringement

Someone has stolen Ms. Marvel's gimmick in this preview Ms. Marvel: Beyond the Limit #3. A pointing meme would be appropriate here. But what is it that Qarin really wants? Does she just want to speak to the manager? Check out the preview below.

Ms. Marvel: Beyond the Limit #3

by Samira Ahmed & Andres Genolet, cover by Mashal Ahmed

Ms. Marvel has a doppelganger – which is pretty weird. It turns out she's a teenage girl named Qarin, and she has shapeshifting powers too. She's lost – like, from-another-universe lost – so, of course, Ms. Marvel takes her under her wing, which isn't so bad. What's less good is that Qarin has already figured out Kamala's secret identity, and she might just have darker plans in mind than trying to find her way home. Will Ms. Marvel's glitchy powers be enough to stop her?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Feb 23, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620156300311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620156300321 – MS. MARVEL: BEYOND THE LIMIT 3 MCKELVIE VARIANT – $3.99 US

