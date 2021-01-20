My Little Pony/Transformers Crossover Gets A Sequel From IDW

It was one of the most unexpected Hasbro brand mashups from IDW, My Little Pony/Transformers. And it's getting a sequel in April 2021.

While using a modified Spacebridge to bring magic to Cybertron, the Decepticons end up unleashing a more powerful evil from Equestria than they ever could've imagined. Two worlds collide in the return of this hit crossover concept, with a first issue by writers James Asmus and Sam Maggs, and artists Jack Lawrence and Casey W. Coller.

"I can't wait to jump back into this world of magical friendships that really is More than Meets the Eye," says Maggs. "It's such a blast coming up with the most fun (and downright weird) pairings of ponies and 'bots, and I think fans of both series are going to be surprised at what's we've got for them this second time around!"

"The first crossover was about as much fun as I've had in my writing career," says Asmus. "I am hugely delighted that we're not only doing a follow up, but getting to flip the script. In the first series, we got to tell really charming and fun stories by tossing the Autobots and Decepticons into the colorful, magical world of Equestria. But now, dragging dark magic and friendly ponies into the sci-fi world of Cybertron lets us play with brand new tones, toys, and team-ups!" Editor Megan Brown says, "We are so excited to work with some amazingly talented writers and artists to bring this marvelous mashup back to comic stores! Just like the previous volume, many creators are contributing stories that are going to bring our favorite ponies to Cybertron and beyond, including returning writers James Asmus, Sam Maggs, Ian Flynn, and returning artists Jack Lawrence, Casey W. Coller, Priscilla Tramontano, and Tony Fleecs — all joined by some new, exciting faces! The creators on this series are exceptional, able to bridge the gap between Autobot and pony to make a colorful, vibrant world. We're thrilled for everyone (and everypony!) to see what we have in store!"

My Little Pony / Transformers II #1 will be available with multiple cover variants by Tony Fleecs, Bethany McGuire-Smith, and two Retailer Incentive editions by Jon Gray and Anna Malkova.