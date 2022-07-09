Mystery Brothers: AAPI YA SciFi Graphic Novel Launching at SDCC

Fresh off Pride Month and Asian-American Heritage Month, filmmaker Quentin Lee is launching his debut YA Science Fiction graphic novel Mystery Brothers at San Diego Comic-Con from July 21st to the 24th. The 4-issue graphic novel is the first Asian-American YA Sci-Fi graphic novel to be distributed in partnership with Red 5 Comics.

Set in New York, Mystery Brothers features a pair of Chinese American 13-year-old half-brothers – one of whom may or may not be completely human – battling to save their parents and protect humanity from killer robots that a megalomaniacal tech tycoon is intent on bring forth.

The comic book is the first collaboration between creator Quentin Lee and Argentinian-based artist Elis Zill (IG @eliszill), adapted from a screenplay by Lee. Elis Zill is represented by Argentina's Altercomics Studio.

Mystery Brothers is one of the first Asian-American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Science Fiction Young Adult graphic novels.

"Exciting and powerful, filled with complex relationships and thrilling plot twists! Using a timely story of aliens and robotics, Lee probes the mysteries of heritage and identity," said playwright David Henry Hwang. "Mystery Brothers is an edge of your seat sci-fi thriller seamlessly merges family and heart through Lee's amazing storytelling," said Kayden Phoenix, Creator of A La Brava, Latina Superheroes

Red 5 Comics acquired the print property from Lee, as announced in Variety recently. The deal encompasses global publishing rights. Mystery Brothers by creator Quentin Lee and Elis Zill is listed in the Diamond Comics Catalog for preorders.

In addition, a series of 9 NFTs from Mystery Brothers was released on May 18th, 2022, in partnership with Lee's Margin Films and Spores Network, culminating in the comic book's upcoming release at 2022 Comic-con.

Red 5 is an independent comic book publisher known for producing a combination of creator-owned and internally developed titles, including recently optioned titles Afterburn, Haunted, Riptide, and Spook. Red 5 was the first publisher to jump into digital comics with Amazon's Comixology and is distributed globally by Diamond Comic Distributors.