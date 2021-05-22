Mystique Seeks Revenge with Forge's Help in X-Men #20 [Preview]

Forge and Mystique have a long and complicated history together. Destiny one prophesized that Mystique and Forge had an intimate future together…

…but Forge was also present when Destiny, the true love of Mystique's life, was killed.

Though Mystique may have blamed Forge for Destiny's death back then, Forge was there for here when she needed him, choosing to leave Storm for Mystique, though he did it because he was sure Storm was going to reject him.

So it's no surprise that now, as Mystique holds secret knowledge of what Charles Xavier, Magneto, and Moira McTaggart have been up to, knowledge shared with her by the long-dead Destiny a long time ago, and wants revenge on the X-Men for their refusal to resurrect her, she turns once again to Forge for help. Here in this preview of X-Men #20, in stores next week from Marvel Comics, it looks Mystique could be about ready to bring about the destruction of Krakoa. And to be honest, it couldn't have happened to a nicer bunch of mutants!

Check out the preview below.