Mystique Seeks Revenge with Forge's Help in X-Men #20 [Preview]

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Forge and Mystique have a long and complicated history together. Destiny one prophesized that Mystique and Forge had an intimate future together…

A panel from Uncanny X-Men #254
A panel from Uncanny X-Men #254

…but Forge was also present when Destiny, the true love of Mystique's life, was killed.

A scene from Uncanny X-Men #255
A scene from Uncanny X-Men #255

Though Mystique may have blamed Forge for Destiny's death back then, Forge was there for here when she needed him, choosing to leave Storm for Mystique, though he did it because he was sure Storm was going to reject him.

A panel from Uncanny X-Men #290
A panel from Uncanny X-Men #290

So it's no surprise that now, as Mystique holds secret knowledge of what Charles Xavier, Magneto, and Moira McTaggart have been up to, knowledge shared with her by the long-dead Destiny a long time ago, and wants revenge on the X-Men for their refusal to resurrect her, she turns once again to Forge for help. Here in this preview of X-Men #20, in stores next week from Marvel Comics, it looks Mystique could be about ready to bring about the destruction of Krakoa. And to be honest, it couldn't have happened to a nicer bunch of mutants!

Check out the preview below.

X-MEN #20
MARVEL COMICS
MAR210598
MAR210599 – X-MEN #20 DEL MUNDO VAR – $3.99
(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Francesco Mobili (CA) Leinil Francis Yu
SYSTEM ONLINE.
Processing.
Rated T+
In Shops: 2021-05-26
SRP: $3.99

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page.