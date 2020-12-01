Namor Dives Deep Into Marvel Continuity Waters For The King In Black

Much has been made of the new King In Black: Symbiote Spider-Man for diving into Steve Ditko eighties Marvel comics and repurposing characters for the story of symbiote and spiders in King In Black. There has even been talk of a certain Steve Ditko issue of Tales Of Suspense from the fifties that may get tapped for King In Black service as well. But whatever continuity Peter David can deep dive for, Kurt Busiek wants to match it.

Bleeding Cool gets the word that King In Black: Namor out next week will see Busiek going "deep" into Marvel history and continuity to introduce the Black Tide, who will play a role in both The King In Black and in other Marvel books in 2021. There's a reason that Marvel registered their trademark for The Black Tide – and it begins next week in King In Black: Namor #1.

But anyone actually have any idea as to what it might be?

KING IN BLACK NAMOR #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT200535

(W) Kurt Busiek (A) Ben Dewey, Jonas Scharf (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

Spinning out of the KING IN BLACK epic comes a dark, chilling story of the birth of Atlantis's greatest villains. The players: Namor, Lady Dorma of Atlantis, the outsider Attuma – all still in their teen years – and The Swift Riders, the Atlantean Empire's greatest heroes. It begins with alliances and possibility, as Attuma's people may join the Empire…but what lies ahead is tragedy, betrayal, and the unleashing of dangerous, deadly magics. A deep dive into Marvel history…and the birth of a threat that will only grow in menace across time. Rated T+In Shops: Dec 09, 2020 SRP: $3.99 KING IN BLACK NAMOR #2 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT200534

(W) Kurt Busiek (A) Ben Dewey (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

The Young Namor, Attuma and Dorma get to accompany the Swift Riders on a mission, see them in action and learn from them. But the mission involves Russian alchemists in 1930s Murmansk, a dangerous mystic relic, and a catastrophe that brings to life the most menacing threat that Atlantis has ever faced! Now all of undersea civilization is imperiled, and only three youngsters can save it!

Rated T+In Shops: Dec 30, 2020

SRP: $3.99 KING IN BLACK NAMOR #3 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

NOV200485

(W) Kurt Busiek (A) Ben Dewey, Jonas Scharf (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

THE BLACK TIDE lay waste to all that lies before them, cutting a swath of devastation and death across the ocean floor. The only chance to stop them may lie with ATTUMA's people – and if that fails, nothing stands between The Black Tide and Atlantis itself. A tragedy that will impact Atlantean history forever, and transform friendship into enmity. The secrets of THE KING IN BLACK are buried here. Rated T+In Shops: Jan 13, 2021 SRP: $3.99 KING IN BLACK NAMOR #4 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

DEC200510

(W) Kurt Busiek (A) Ben Dewey, Jonas Scharf (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

The Black Tide's wave of devastation now threatens Atlantis itself. Namor, Dorma and Attuma may be the undersea world's only hope, but unless they can shake off their utter defeat from last issue, they don't even stand a chance. And worse, the one possible weapon they could wield against the Black Tide is in Murmansk, thousands of miles away. It's Atlantis's darkest hour… Rated T+In Shops: Feb 24, 2021 SRP: $3.99