Negasonic Teenage Warhead Gets Her Own Comic Book One-Shot

Negasonic Teenage Warhead Gets Her Own Comic Book One-Shot from writer Andrew Wheeler and artist Eleonora Carlini.

Negasonic Teenage Warhead was created by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely, a mutant Marvel comic book character who died in her first appearance in New X-Men #115 at the hands of Cassandra Nova, in the Genoshan genocide. Named after the song by Monster Magnet, she was picked up as a character for the Deadpool movie simply because she had a cool sounding name and was played by Brianna Hildebrand. She returned to play the character in Deadpool 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine.

Revived in the comic, and redesigned to match closer to the movie, as a reality warping mutant, she got a digital Marvel Voices Infinity Comic arc by former Bleeding Cool columnist and Comics Alliance's final Editor-In-Chief, Andrew Wheeler and artist Eleonora Carlini. Now that storyline is being put into print in November, alongside a new story from the same team that hasn't been seen before, as Negasonic Teenage Warhead team up with Deadpool against the TVA "in the name of love!"

"Ellie Phimister is under arrest! When the Time Variance Authority accuses Negasonic Teenage Warhead of a crime she has yet to commit, she'll have to go on the run to stop herself before the TVA does. It all comes down to a single moment in time, a choice Future-Ellie must face… Which means Now-Ellie has one hour to find Yuki Ohara, her girlfriend from the future who she's never met, kiss her and save the Multiverse. Good thing she has allies like – wait, no. Deadpool is NOT going to be helpful. Is anyone else available?"

Might this suggest there is more Negasionuic Teenage Warhead to come? Or just a way to wrap up what has been created so far? Maybe someone at D23 should ask…

NEGASONIC TEENAGE WARHEAD #1

Written by ANDREW WHEELER

Art by CAROLA BORELLI & ELEONORA CARLINI

Cover by PACO MEDINA

Variant Cover by AUDREY MOK

On Sale 11/6

