Negotiating with Terrorists in Firefly #30 [Preview]

The crew of the Serenity find themselves pinned down in Souix Falls on The Earth That Was in this preview of Firefly #30, in stores Wednesday from explosive publisher BOOM! Studios. Surely they'll be able to talk their way out of this one, though, right? That always works, doesn't it, Firebronies? Check out the preview below.
FIREFLY #30 CVR A BENGAL
BOOM! STUDIOS
APR211218
APR211219 – FIREFLY #30 CVR B FORBES – $3.99
(W) Greg Pak (A) Guillermo Sanna (CA) Bengal
WILL SERENITY SURVIVE FIRST CONTACT?
* The crew of Serenity make first contact with the natives of The-Earth-That-Was, and like Captain Mal in his prime, they get off on the wrong foot.
* But will Captain Kaylee be able to find peace by doing something that would have been unthinkable for Mal?
* Meanwhile, Zoe dives deep into what it means to be a Washburne.
In Shops: 6/23/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for APR211218 FIREFLY #30 CVR A BENGAL, by (W) Greg Pak (A) Guillermo Sanna (CA) Bengal, in stores Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from APR211218 FIREFLY #30 CVR A BENGAL
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.