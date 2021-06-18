Negotiating with Terrorists in Firefly #30 [Preview]

The crew of the Serenity find themselves pinned down in Souix Falls on The Earth That Was in this preview of Firefly #30, in stores Wednesday from explosive publisher BOOM! Studios. Surely they'll be able to talk their way out of this one, though, right? That always works, doesn't it, Firebronies? Check out the preview below.

FIREFLY #30 CVR A BENGAL

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR211218

APR211219 – FIREFLY #30 CVR B FORBES – $3.99

(W) Greg Pak (A) Guillermo Sanna (CA) Bengal

WILL SERENITY SURVIVE FIRST CONTACT? * The crew of Serenity make first contact with the natives of The-Earth-That-Was, and like Captain Mal in his prime, they get off on the wrong foot.

* But will Captain Kaylee be able to find peace by doing something that would have been unthinkable for Mal?

* Meanwhile, Zoe dives deep into what it means to be a Washburne.

In Shops: 6/23/2021

SRP: $3.99

