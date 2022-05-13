Neil Gaiman Headlines Amazing Fantasy #1000 at Marvel in August

Despite publishing very few issues over the last sixty years, Marvel has somehow managed to fudge the math to justify publishing Amazing Fantasy #1000 in August. And so impressive is that big, four-digit number that even Neil Gaiman will contribute to the oversized anniversary issue celebrating 60 years of Spider-Man. Who needs math when you've got Neil Gaiman, after all?

From the press release on Marvel.com:

This year marks 60 years of one of comic books' greatest icons: Spider-Man! In addition to an exciting relaunch of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, a stunning variant cover program, and more, Marvel Comics will also celebrate this milestone anniversary with a special issue honoring the comic that started it all, AMAZING FANTASY. Arriving in August, AMAZING FANTASY #1000 will be a giant-sized one-shot brought together by some of the industry's most acclaimed creators. The collection of stories will explores the past and future of Amazing Spider-Man storytelling in tales that leave a profound impact on the Spider-Man mythos and showcase why Spidey is one of the most beloved heroes in history. Here's just some of what fans can expect from this landmark issue: Visionary writer Neil Gaiman's grand return to the Marvel Universe

Emmy Award winning creator behind Veep and Avenue 5 Armando Iannucci's Marvel Comics debut

Spider-Man mastermind Dan Slott and superstar artist Jim Cheung team up to explore the enduring love between Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson in a story set in the far future

Acclaimed artist Michael Cho and novelist Anthony Falcone introduce a new Spider-Man villain

Ho Che Anderson crafts a horror-fueled Spidey adventure that cuts to Peter Parker's core

Plus stories by Rainbow Rowell, Jonathan Hickman, and many more!

Wait a minute… the enduring love of Peter Parker and Mary Jane in the far future? Is Marvel telling us these two kids managed to make things work after all? Well, maybe kids is not the best descriptor. We're sure that, in the far future, Spider-Man and Mary Jane will be at least 27, 28 years old.

AMAZING FANTASY #1000

Written by NEIL GAIMAN, ARMANDO IANNUCCI, JONATHAN HICKMAN, DAN SLOTT,

HO CHE ANDERSON, KURT BUSIEK, ANTHONY FALCONE, RAINBOW ROWELL AND MORE!

Art by JIM CHEUNG, OLIVIER COIPEL, MICHAEL CHO, TERRY DODSON AND MORE!

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.