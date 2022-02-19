Neverender #1 & Blind Alley #1 in Behemoth Comics May 2022 Solicits

Neverender #1 by Devin Kraft and Blind Alley #1 by IRRA are the two launch titles for Behemoth Comics May 2022 solicits and solicitations, while Strtgrl, Heavy Metal Drummer, Follow Me Into the Darkness and Dark Beach continue, while No Holds Bard comes to an end

NEVERENDER #1 CVR A KRAFT

BEHEMOTH COMICS

MAR221448

MAR221449 – NEVERENDER #1 CVR B KRAFT – 4.99

MAR221450 – NEVERENDER #1 CVR C KRAFT – 4.99

MAR221451 – NEVERENDER #1 CVR D KRAFT – 4.99

(W) Devin Kraft (A / CA) Devin Kraft

The year is 2X19 and due to breakthroughs in artificial accelerants, mankind has taken to the stars. At the edge of civilization, the dominant sport is a civilized sword duel to the death.

The rules are simple:

" The Duel Must Be Agreed Upon by Both Crows

" A Time and Place Must Also Be Agreed Upon

" Both Duelists Must Acknowledge Each Other

" Only Two Crows May Duel at a Time

" A Crow Must Have Direct Contact to His Weapon

" Once the Kill is Confirmed the Match is Over

In the city of riots, Merrick, a disaffected terrestrial youth fights for his survival. Smash the City. Smash the State. Burn it all, Escape to Space

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: 4.99

BLIND ALLEY #1 (OF 5) CVR A IRRA (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

MAR221452

MAR221453 – BLIND ALLEY #1 (OF 5) CVR B IRRA (MR) – 3.99

MAR221454 – BLIND ALLEY #1 (OF 5) CVR C 5 COPY INCV IRRA (MR) – 3.99

(W) IRRA (A / CA) IRRA

Jes s returns to the neighborhood where he grew up, La Esquina del Gato, a Sevillian suburban neighborhood where violence and the constant struggle against life's adversities meet. His goal is to resume his relationship with Irene, his former girlfriend, and start a project together. With the help of Fae, his childhood friend, he tries to escape crime and marginalization, carving a niche for himself in the world of work and in society. But Vargas, the exalted brother of Fae, fans the flame of something that has been cooking for a long time …

"El Irra has marked a work that is pure fire, a comic that is pure neighborhood poetry, pure fury and honesty. He had only experienced something like this by reading the best Miller." David Rubin

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 3.99

NO HOLDS BARD #6 (OF 6) CVR A KARI (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

MAR221455

MAR221456 – NO HOLDS BARD #6 (OF 6) CVR B KARI (MR) – 3.99

(W) Brooke Gladstone (A / CA) Gabrielle Kari

It's a smackdown in Faerieland! Puck divulges a hidden truth that rocks Bard to his very core! A puppet master reveals his presence, but who is really pulling the strings?! Can Bard find the courage to carry out his virtuous mission?! The thrilling conclusion awaits!

Gail Simone says, "…brilliantly written, gorgeously illustrated. This is why I am in love with comics."

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 3.99

STRGRL #3 CVR A MENDONCA

BEHEMOTH COMICS

MAR221457

MAR221458 – STRGRL #3 CVR B MENDONCA – 5.99

MAR221459 – STRGRL #3 CVR C MENDONCA – 5.99

(W) Lucas Mendonca (A / CA) Lucas Mendonca

Enter the world of STRGRL, created by the award-winning artist Lucas Mendonça.

In this conclusion to the second episode, the Rogue Gang crafts up a new plan against the solar system. Hooke, still haunted by their last fight, will do anything to intercept these hostile beings and thus restore peace to the galaxy, something that seems to be getting farther and farther away each passing.

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: 5.99

HEAVY METAL DRUMMER #4 (OF 6) CVR A VASSALLO (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

MAR221460

MAR221461 – HEAVY METAL DRUMMER #4 (OF 6) CVR B VASSALLO (MR) – 3.99

(W) Emiliano Plissken, Kiefer Findlow (A / CA) Luca Vassallo

Detectives Sloproth and Wallace finally get a break with a witness seeing the devil in the black truck. As the pieces start to fall into place the message from the cosmic mirror is clear, "the pussy is not the pussy".

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 3.99

FOLLOW ME INTO THE DARKNESS #4 (OF 4) CVR A CONNELLY (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

MAR221462

MAR221463 – FOLLOW ME INTO THE DARKNESS #4 (OF 4) CVR B CONNELLY WRAPARO – 3.99

MAR221464 – FOLLOW ME INTO THE DARKNESS #4 (OF 4) CVR C CONNELLY (MR) – 3.99

(W) Damian Connelly (A / CA) Damian Connelly

The sequel to the series that moved 55,000+ copies of the first issue.

Disintegration, a death, a final battle, an explosion, anger and… The darkness. Welcome to a world full of darkness. The end of the saga has arrived, where the children of the comet will fight to survive against the worst of opponents.

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: 3.99

POP STAR ASSASSIN TP VOL 01 (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

MAR221467

(W) Ed Lavallee (A) Marcelo Basile (CA) Jean Diaz

The year is 1977. The KING IS DEAD – LONG LIVE THE KING!

The year is 1977. The King is dead, and the world mourns. But…When a mysterious briefcase turns up in his dressing room, Bruce, a coke-addled Elvis impersonator finds himself wedged between a Mob boss out to avenge the death of his only son, and a government conspiracy with far-reaching, world-ending ramifications, all in an attempt to discover the true identity of his father's killer.

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 14.99

DARK BEACH #2 (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

MAR221468

(W) Michael Ruiz-Unger (A / CA) Sebastian Piriz

Gordo finds himself entangled in a murder he can't seem to shake off, seeking answers from missing suspect Eve Junge, a member of the Sun Freaks- a secret group obsessed with finding the truth about the old sun. Can Gordo follow the trail of clues to her location, or will Julyus Ethel, a hitman tasked to kill every last Sun Freak, locate her first?

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 3.99