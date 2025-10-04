Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: ,

New Batman & Superman Newsstand Anthologies But DC Never Told Anyone

New Batman and Superman newsstand anthologies are out right now, but DC Comics never told anyone

McClatchy Media Company, also known as The McClatchy Company, is a publisher that became a subsidiary of Chatham Asset Management as a result of its 2020 bankruptcy. It operates twenty-nine daily newspapers in fourteen states, and in 2024, McClatchy merged with A360media. As of this week, it is the brand-new publisher of Batman, a magazine collecting and republishing Batman stories for the newsstand and superstore market. People have started finding it in Target, newsstands, and the like.

Priced at $14.99, it has "three acclaimed comic book stories by all-star writers and artists" but doesn't name them on the cover, nor the cover artist, Dan Mora, with an image originally used for a variant cover of a facsimile of Detective Comics #27, the first Batman story from 1939. We have confirmed that the three stories are Batman #1 by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo, Batman #1 by Tom King and David Finch, and Batman: The Long Halloween #1 by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale. Great stories if this were a giveaway or low-cost sampler, but a little odd if you are selling a fifteen-dollar anthology to a curious person, rather than something that might be a bit more "done in one" for that heft.

Batman
Batman #1

Naturally it's going for about twenty bucks on eBay. And it does contain some textual comtext for the stories included:

 

It also follows a Superman magazine of the same size, though for five dollars less, DC Comics Presents Superman that included All-Star Superman #1 by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely, Superman: For All Seasons #1 by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, and Lex Luthor: Man Of Steel #1 by Brian Azzarello and Lee Bermejo. And also with a Dan Mora cover… from the Action Comics #1 Facsimile variant cover.

Batman

Will either see a second issue? Will either have another price rise? Will it be up, up and away to $20 bucks? One of the reasons for the decline of the comic book newsstand market was that stores demanded higher cover prices for magazines, and comic books never found a way to keep up. Maybe this will work?

