New Champion of Shazam #3 Preview: Mary Marvel Goes Viral

Mary Marvel goes viral in this preview of New Champion of Shazam #3, and not in the good way where she profits from lots of clicks.

NEW CHAMPION OF SHAZAM #3

DC Comics

0822DC202

0822DC203 – New Champion of Shazam #3 Jen Bartel Cover – $4.99

(W) Josie Campbell (A/CA) Evan Doc Shaner

DON'T READ THE COMMENTS! After a disastrous outing as Shazam, Mary is the laughingstock of the internet. Will she ever be taken seriously? Now it's up to her to ignore the haters and help those who really need her. The missing-persons problem in Philly has only gotten worse, and our hero is running out of time to find the culprit behind it!

In Shops: 11/1/2022

SRP: $3.99

