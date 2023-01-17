New Characters Childminder & Miss Murder (Flash & Stargirl Spoilers) DC Comics is publishing plenty of new comic book characters today, Childminder and Miss Murder are just two that get splash page treatment.

It seems to be a bit of a new characters day for DC. New superhero characters emerge from both Lazarus Planet as well as Supergirl: The Lost Children. But we also have a couple of the "let's reveal a new character with a big splash page and a logo of their name" variety. Of course, in Flash #791, that means having to deal with newly dead characters… for now at least.

But where there is death, there is also new life… of a sorts. And the first appearance of Miss Murder with a look that recalls everything from characters Judge Death and the Batman Who Laughs through to the Goblin Queen and the Gatekeeper from Ghostbusters.

Down doggies. While Stargirl: The Lost Children #3 brings back all manner of characters from previous and non-existence, giving life to those Who's Who entries…

…we also get a look at who has been looking after all these characters too.

The Childminder, with Baba Yaga legs to boot.

FLASH #791 CVR A TAURIN CLARKE (ONE-MINUTE WAR)

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Roger Cruz, Matt Banning (CA) Taurin Clarke

THE ONE-MINUTE WAR, PART TWO! The heroes are split after the alien speedsters known as the Fraction smashed into Central City, and must attempt to fend off attacks while trying to formulate a plan. But there's no time for the heroes to take a breather, as besides the speedsters, Miss Murder is also hunting the team–and she has speed hounds… Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 01/17/2023

STARGIRL THE LOST CHILDREN #3 (OF 6)

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Todd Nauck

Stargirl comes face-to-face with the eighth soldier of victory, Wing, and a whole host of sidekicks from the past! But amongst the familiar faces are many Courtney's never even heard of before. Where are these kids from, what happened to them, and why were they erased from time?! The New Golden Age continues here!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 01/17/2023